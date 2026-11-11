Princeton High School basketball star Kam Mercer signs with the University of Cincinnati

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School basketball star Kam Mercer stepped up to the podium mid-Wednesday afternoon inside the school's Viking Room and it wasn't long before he was filled with emotion.

The four-star player signed with the University of Cincinnati on Wednesday morning during the first day of the NCAA’s National Signing Day for men’s basketball.

And yet in this moment in front of family, school administrators, coaches, teammates and friends — the 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard/forward couldn’t hold back the tears. The fact that he signed with the Bearcats meant so much to the nationally recognized basketball player.

“He’s a genuine kid,” Princeton coach Bryan Wyant said.

Mercer expressed his gratitude Wednesday afternoon for all the support he’s received over the years.

“I know I was going to cry of course, but I didn’t think I was going to be that emotional,” Mercer told WCPO 9 Sports. “All the sacrifices that my parents have made and my agent and Coach Wyant (Princeton coach Bryan Wyant) and my entire circle around me that’s done everything for me.”

WATCH: Princeton High School basketball star Kam Mercer discusses signing with UC

Princeton star basketball player signs with UC

Mercer, who reclassified to the 2027 class once he verbally committed to UC this past spring, can’t wait to start his senior season at Princeton — months after he helped to lead Princeton to its first boys basketball state championship in March.

On Tuesday night, Mercer led the Vikings to a win over St. Xavier in an ultra-competitive scrimmage.

“He was incredible,” Wyant said. “Last year, he was really good. People watched him and were like, ‘Yeah, this is a really good player.’ But I think this year, I think he has a chance to be one of the most dominant players that we’ve seen in the last 20 years. I’ve only been here for 20 years, so that’s all I can speak for.”

Princeton, ranked No. 24 nationally by MaxPreps this preseason, opens this season against visiting Aiken Nov. 30. The Vikings embrace a difficult schedule inside the Greater Miami Conference and beyond.

Mercer, ranked the nation’s No. 13 small forward in the 2027 class by the 247 Sports Composite, is ready for his final season of high school basketball.

“My mindset going into the season is I want to win a state championship; I also want to be Mr. Ohio and win Gatorade Player of the Year — those are my things I want to knock off my bucket list,” Mercer said.

Wednesday was also an opportunity to glimpse into the future beyond Princeton. Mercer said he’s attended every UC home game this season. He’s made a significant connection with UC coach Jerrod Calhoun.

“I’m ready to go to Clifton and just put on for the city,” Mercer said. “I think it’s been a while since the city has had a player of my caliber you can say commit to Cincinnati and have a chance really do something great.”

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