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Tune into WCPO 9 for our annual 'Ramp It Up for Veterans' telethon on Wednesday

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CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 will host its annual "Ramp It Up for Veterans" telethon on Wednesday.

The telethon will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Veterans Day. This effort is in collaboration with the nonprofit People Working Cooperatively (PWC).

This campaign will raise funds to build accessibility ramps for low-income veterans and veterans with disabilities in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Over the past 10 years, PWC has provided services to more than 6,500 veterans and their surviving spouses.

Click here for more information.

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