Tune into WCPO 9 for our annual 'Ramp It Up for Veterans' telethon on Wednesday

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9 will host its annual "Ramp It Up for Veterans" telethon on Wednesday.

The telethon will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Veterans Day. This effort is in collaboration with the nonprofit People Working Cooperatively (PWC).

This campaign will raise funds to build accessibility ramps for low-income veterans and veterans with disabilities in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Over the past 10 years, PWC has provided services to more than 6,500 veterans and their surviving spouses.

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