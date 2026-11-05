Princeton boys basketball team ranked No. 24 nationally in preseason by MaxPreps

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Princeton High School boys basketball team is ranked No. 24 nationally in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25.

Princeton (24-3 in 2025-26 season), the reigning Division I state champion, won its first boys basketball state title this past March. The Vikings defeated Hilliard Bradley 59-28 Sunday afternoon in the Division I state final at University of Dayton Arena.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball season starts Nov. 30 this school year.

“It’s obviously an honor to be mentioned with the best teams in the country,” Princeton boys basketball coach Bryan Wyant told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message Thursday morning. “We now have to go out and prove that we belong where they placed us.”

The Vikings have several talented players, including senior four-star recruit Kam Mercer, who is verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati.

Senior Amir Phillips also returns after being a Greater Miami Conference second-team selection.

Other players to watch include senior Alonzo Gill, junior Le’Shawn Hill, junior Kenny Pope, junior Lorenzo McMullen Jr. and freshman Kyran Lee.

Princeton plays host to Aiken in the season opener Nov. 30. The Vikings’ schedule will be rigorous, including two games against Lakota East and Lakota West along with an overall challenging Greater Miami Conference calendar of games.

“Our schedule should test us,” Wyant said.

After a road game at Lakota East on Dec. 4, the Vikings play Lakota West on Dec. 7. That game against the Firebirds could be played at a neutral location.

There are several non-league opponents on the Vikings’ schedule.

Princeton will also play Louisville St. Xavier — one of the top Kentucky teams — Dec. 12.

The Vikings’ opponents also include Lima Senior (Division II state semifinalist) on Dec. 27, reigning four-time state champion Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Jan. 23 at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse and Trotwood-Madison (2026 Division III state champion) on Feb. 6.

The Dec. 28 game against Fairfield is scheduled at Xavier University’s Cintas Center as part of the Holiday Hardwood Classic.

Princeton also plays host to Lakota East on Jan. 26 and at Lakota West on Jan. 29.

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