'Amazing' | Deer Park High School football team earns 10 wins for first time since 1981

DEER PARK, Ohio — Deer Park senior quarterback Tink Sellers discovered on Halloween just how much the football team has impacted the community this season.

“The atmosphere has been great,” Sellers said before Monday’s practice. “Ever since we’ve been winning, a lot of people have been more brought in. Last week, when I went trick-or-treating, somebody was like, ‘Oh, you are about to cheer Deer Park on.’ I’m like, ‘OK,’ I told them I was the quarterback, and they were happy. They said they were going to be here Friday.”

It seems everyone around Deer Park is cheering on the Wildcats, who have earned 10 wins for the first time since the 1981 season. Deer Park (10-1) plays host to Mechanicsburg (10-2) in a Division VI regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the regional final Nov. 20 at a neutral location.

Deer Park has never earned 11 wins in a season, according to Wildcats coach Tucker Berger. There may not be a better start to write another chapter in the program’s history.

“It’s unreal, but I can’t really think of it until we are out of it,” Berger said. “It just seems like every single week we just restart. So it just feels like it’s a new week every single week and it’s a new season every single week. I still really haven’t taken in some of the big wins we’ve had throughout the year. Us starting 8-0 for the first time since the '80s was a big thing. Winning our first league title ever. Winning the first fall sports title here ever was a big thing. It just really hasn’t hit me yet because it’s like we’re continuing with all the success we’ve had so far.”

WATCH: Deer Park football team discusses memorable season

Deer Park football team has 10 wins for first time since 1981

Berger, who is in his third season as the Deer Park head coach, has been with the program overall since 2020. He credited the assistant coaches for helping to transform the offense and defense.

Deer Park was 3-8 in 2023, 4-7 in 2024 and 5-6 in 2025. This season, a jump to 10 wins and counting has been quite the experience.

“When I was a freshman, I never imagined this,” Sellers said.

The team has made an impact on the community beyond the wins. The stadium is crowded with fans.

“It’s been amazing,” Deer Park senior linebacker Braylon Dennis said. “Seeing the young kids — the Little Cats come out and watch us — really just shows that we have a whole generation that we’re motivating. And that it can be done here. We can win games, and we can beat top teams.”

The Wildcats, who were Cincinnati Hills League tri-champions, are led by several players, including Sellers, who has thrown for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has rushed for 746 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sellers set the program’s single-season passing touchdowns (17) record, according to Berger.

On Nov. 6, the defensive back broke the program’s single-season interceptions (8) record.

Dennis is six tackles from breaking the program’s single-season tackles record, according to Berger. Dennis earned a season-high 27 tackles (20 solo) in the 44-10 win over visiting Covington last week.

Junior running back Morgan Brown has rushed for 1,324 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has a receiving touchdown. On defense, he has 85 tackles and two interception returns for touchdowns.

While there are plenty of smiles, the players and coaches are focused on the task Friday. The Wildcats know they have to match Mechanicsburg’s physicality.

And yet there is a confidence about this group as Deer Park continues a memorable journey.

Berger said it would shock a lot of people if Deer Park advanced to a regional final Nov. 20.

“I don’t think many people would believe we’d start 8-0,” Berger said. “I don’t think they would believe we would beat Wyoming. I don’t think they would believe we would host a playoff game. And I don’t think they would believe we would get to a regional final.”

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