Report: Princeton grad Kelsey Mitchell finalizing supermax deal to stay with Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, a former Ohio State and Princeton High School star, is reportedly finalizing a one-year, $1.4 million supermax agreement to return to the team, according to a report from ESPN.

Mitchell, who was fifth in WNBA Most Valuable Player voting in 2025, is one of the first players in league history to agree to terms on the new supermax distinction, according to ESPN.

“I couldn’t be happier for Kelsey,” Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. “She’s worked so hard and been such a terrific ambassador for the league. It is great to see her rewarded with this contract.”

Mitchell, a 2014 Princeton graduate, is a three-time WNBA All-Star (2023-2025). She is starting her ninth season in the WNBA (all with Indiana) and was named one of the top free agents to watch this offseason by the league.

With Fever guard Caitlin Clark sidelined for much of the 2025 season due to injury, Mitchell nearly carried Indiana to the WNBA Finals last year. Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds and earned the first All-WNBA First Team selection in her career.

“This is the most deserved pay raise in WNBA history,” former Princeton girls basketball coach Jill Phillips told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. “She carried the Fever for years and now they are on the best teams in the league and she has been loyal to them. Last year she was voted one of the five best players in the WNBA. She is the best and most selfless player I ever coached.”

The WNBA collective bargaining agreement allows for a salary cap of $7 million (up from $1.5 million in 2025), according to ESPN. The supermax starts at $1.4 million after it was $249,244 in 2025, ESPN reported in March.

WNBA signings are officially allowed to start Saturday. Signings conclude before training camps open on April 19.

Indiana opens the season April 25 at the New York Liberty.

Mitchell, the No. 2 selection in the 2018 WNBA Draft by Indiana, became the first four-time All-American in Ohio State women’s basketball history in March 2018. Mitchell completed her collegiate career as the NCAA’s second all-time leading scorer with 3,402 points.

Mitchell was a McDonald's All-American among several other accolades at Princeton. Mitchell helped to lead Princeton to the Division I state title in March 2014.

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