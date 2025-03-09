Princeton girls basketball team to compete for Division I state title next weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Princeton High School girls basketball team will compete for a state championship next weekend at the University of Dayton Arena.

Princeton defeated Springboro 49-47 in a Division I state semifinal at Fairfield Sunday night.

"I'm extremely proud of our kids," Princeton coach Dee Davis said. "They have been consistently working all season. It's been a journey for sure."

Princeton (21-6) plays Pickerington Central (24-3) in the Division I state final at 8:30 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena.

"It feels amazing to have another opportunity to compete for another state championship," Davis said. "Our kids are resilient and deserving of this moment. So proud."

Princeton, winners of 14 consecutive games, returns to the state final for the second time in three seasons. Princeton was the 2023 Division I state champion.

Princeton also won the Division I state championship in 2014 and was a 1987 AAA state champion.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter