Princeton basketball star Amire Gill is transferring to a Massachusetts prep school

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Princeton High School 2027 guard Amire Gill is transferring to a prep school for this upcoming boys basketball season.

The 6-foot-3 guard has committed to play at Masters Academy International (Stow, Mass.) for this season. Princeton boys basketball coach Bryan Wyant confirmed that Gill is transferring to the prep school.

Gill helped to lead Princeton to its first boys basketball state championship this past March. He was named the state final’s MVP after he scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds in the Vikings’ 59-28 win over Hilliard Bradley in the Division I state final March 22 at University of Dayton Arena.

“Princeton High School and our basketball program will always be grateful for everything Amire Gill has contributed to our team, school and community,” Wyant told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message.

“Amire played an important role in helping Princeton win a state championship, and the relationships, memories and legacy he created here will always be part of our program’s history.”

Gill was a Division I first team all-state selection this past season. He averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Gill has at least 12 scholarship offers including Virginia Tech, South Florida, Miami University, Wright State, Akron, Kent State, Duquesne, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Ohio University, Canisius and Loyola University Chicago.

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