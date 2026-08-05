Xavier names Barrett Cohen as its men's basketball public address announcer

CINCINNATI — The Xavier University athletic department announced Wednesday morning that Barrett Cohen has been hired as the new public address announcer for men’s basketball.

Cohen, who is Moeller High School’s Director of Community Engagement, is a respected communications professional with more than two decades of experience in sports information, public relations, marketing and live event presentation, according to the XU news release.

Cohen has served as a public address announcer and master of ceremonies for numerous athletic events, championship contests and community celebrations throughout Greater Cincinnati. His energetic yet professional style and ability to connect with fans have made him a trusted voice behind the microphone.

For Cohen, the opportunity to become the voice of Xavier Basketball is deeply personal. Growing up in Cincinnati, he attended Xavier games with his father, creating memories that sparked a lifelong appreciation for the Musketeers and the unique atmosphere surrounding the program.

“Some of my earliest sports memories were sitting in the stands with my dad, cheering on the Musketeers,” Cohen said in a news release. “To now have the privilege of being part of that game-day experience is incredibly meaningful. It’s an honor to help celebrate Xavier Basketball’s rich tradition while contributing to an atmosphere that makes Cintas Center one of the best home-court environments in college basketball.”

Cohen's wife, Natalie, is a proud graduate of Xavier University, where she earned her Master's in Special Education.

As the new voice of Xavier Basketball, Cohen will welcome fans to Cintas Center for the 2026-27 season, playing a key role in carrying forward the tradition and energy that have filled one of the nation’s premier on-campus basketball arenas for decades.

Xavier opens the regular season against visiting Mount St. Mary’s at Cintas Center Nov. 2.