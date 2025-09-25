Princeton at Mason is the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

MASON, Ohio — Mason senior wide receiver Taurien Wiggins knew the Comets could turn their season around after starting August with two straight losses.

“I think it’s just our mentality coming out knowing that’s just not who we are, that’s not how we want to start the season,” Wiggins said. “And continue to grow and learn from those mistakes.”

Mason has won three consecutive games since its Week 2 loss at Lakota West.

“I think this team is growing as we speak,” Mason football coach Brian Castner said. “These young men have to believe in each other. They got to believe in what we’re doing — day in and day out.”

That belief will be tested Friday night against visiting Princeton in a Greater Miami Conference showdown.

"We're excited about the opportunity to play one of the best here in the area," Castner said. "One of the best in the state of Ohio."

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week features the Vikings (4-1, 4-0 GMC) and Comets (3-2, 3-1 GMC) in a game that has playoff implications for teams looking to be in the top four of Division I, Region 4.

“Good, well-coached team that we are playing this week,” Princeton coach Andre Parker said. “It will be important that we do our job.”

Princeton, winners of four consecutive games, is No. 5 in the Region 4 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel. Mason is No. 6. The top four seeds in each region earn a first-round bye Oct. 31.

“There is no weakness,” Castner said of Princeton. “They run fast. They hit hard. They’re well-coached. They do a lot of things the right way. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

Princeton is led by several players, including senior Zion Neal, who has rushed for 403 yards and six touchdowns. Senior tight end Landen Miree (Arizona State verbal commit) has 21 receptions for 240 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, senior defensive backs Andrew Wells (38 tackles) and Nate Canady (36 tackles) are among the statistical leaders. Junior linebacker Terrance Jones has four sacks.

“We want to continue to focus on us,” Parker said. “We have to get better every day and eliminate mistakes. I believe we are discovering who we are and what we do well. We have been able to continue to grow and get better.”

Mason is led by several players, including senior quarterback De’Angelo Birch, who has rushed for 457 yards and seven touchdowns and thrown for 438 yards and two touchdowns. Birch played the two previous seasons at Princeton.

“We sat down on Saturday after we watched film,” Castner said. “I asked him how he felt and he said he felt great. He said he’s excited about the opportunity. Excited about the challenge. He knows Princeton is good.”

Defensively, senior linebacker Alex Brown has 57 tackles (34 solo). Sophomore defensive lineman AJ Kaylor has four sacks.

Castner said the Comets need to play a complete game on Homecoming to have an opportunity at a win against the Vikings.

“It’s going to take every play on Friday,” Castner said. “If we play four quarters, I think we will give them a pretty good game.”

