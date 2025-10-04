'Played their hearts out' | Norwood football team snaps 19-game losing streak

NORWOOD, Ohio — The Norwood High School football team snapped a 19-game losing streak Friday night with a 32-24 win over host Fayetteville.

“Our players played their hearts out,” Norwood football coach Matt Money said.

Norwood (1-6) was tied with Elyria for No. 9 among the longest active losing streaks in Ohio high school football, according to Drew Pasteur’s Ohio Fantastic 50. Elyria lost to Amherste Steele Friday night.

Friday was Norwood’s first win since Sept. 29, 2023 at North College Hill (44-14).

“I’m extremely excited for our kids and coaches," Norwood athletic director Chuck Richardson said. "Regardless of their record and the streak they still show up everyday and grind. I’m also happy for our community. We really needed this. Every Friday night they show up and support these young men. Really looking forward to see the stands filled for our next home game versus Cincinnati Country Day this Friday night.”

Norwood persevered after a winless 2024 season. That’s why Friday was extra significant. Norwood families came to Norwood's Shea Stadium after the game in Brown County and sounded horns in celebration of the team.

“We’ve lost 19 in a row and have had a lot of adversity on and off the field,” Money said. “The emotions of the win were so powerful.”

Norwood junior quarterback Ke’Vontai Williams had 401 all-purpose yards in Friday’s win.

Williams threw for 138 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 60 return yards, too.

“Ke’Vontai truly was the impact player who led on and off the field,” Money said. “Every time he had the ball in his hands he was a threat to score or even throw any touchdown.”

Senior Darell Hearn had nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 56 yards. Freshman Kyle Greene had three receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown, according to the Miami Valley Conference statistics.

Freshman Leo Daniel had a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Junior Aiden Meadors had 12 tackles (seven solo) including two tackles for loss.

Norwood plays host to Cincinnati Country Day Oct. 10.

Friday night was the second straight week one of the state's longest active losing streaks was snapped in Greater Cincinnati. Colerain snapped a 27-game losing streak when it defeated visiting Sycamore 34-24 on Sept. 26.

