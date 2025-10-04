Elder defeats Moeller to capture the outright GCL South football championship

CINCINNATI — Elder football coach Doug Ramsey didn’t have to tell the Panthers much this week about what was at stake Friday night at The Pit.

It was unspoken. Everyone knew.

The veteran coach also sensed the Panthers had a significant belief in themselves before facing the state’s No. 1-ranked team in front of a sold-out environment. Moeller had 11 consecutive GCL South wins entering Friday including some dominant victories over Elder the past three seasons.

But, this time felt different.

Elder captured the outright Greater Catholic League South division championship for the first time since 2008 on Friday night as the Panthers defeated visiting Moeller 24-16 in front of 10,169 fans.

It was the first time an Elder home football game sold out since September 2009 when the Panthers hosted Colerain in a nationally-televised game on ESPN.

Friday's celebration occurred on the field with the joyous Elder student section.

“Just an awesome, awesome victory for us,” Elder coach Doug Ramsey said.

Elder junior quarterback Kaden Estep was 21 of 29 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns, according to the Elder statistics. Senior wide receiver Jackson Ruth had nine receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

“We’re pumped up man; we’re so excited,” Estep said. “This feels great.”

Elder, which entered Friday as the top-ranked team in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings and No. 9 statewide by MaxPreps, has a 7-0 record for the first time since the 2001 season.

“This team believes in themselves and I think it showed tonight,” Ramsey said. “We could’ve folded a couple of times, but they just kept fighting.”

Moeller scored on its opening drive when senior quarterback Matt Ponatoski found senior tight end Cooper McCutchan for an 8-yard touchdown pass connection that helped give the Crusaders a 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Estep found Ruth early in the second quarter to help tie the game. The Panthers went ahead 9-7 after Moeller was called for a holding penalty in the end zone.

Ruth caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Estep nearly four minutes later to help give Elder a 15-7 lead.

Ponatoski found junior wide receiver Reggie Watson for a 58-yard touchdown pass connection with 48 seconds left in the second quarter to close the gap to 15-13.

Elder extended its lead to 24-13 after it earned another safety and Estep found junior Chase Walpole for a 17-yard touchdown pass connection late in the third quarter.

Field position played an important in the game. Estep had three punts for 116 yards. Senior linebacker Derek Uran had a game-high 10 tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss.

"Our defense was outstanding tonight," Ramsey said.

Elder plays host to Highlands (6-1) on Oct. 10. Moeller (5-2), which won the past three GCL South championships, plays host to Cleveland St. Ignatius at Mount St. Joseph University.

