'A long 1,072 days' | Colerain football team snaps 27-game losing streak

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Colerain High School football team snapped a 27-game losing streak Friday night in a 34-24 victory over visiting Sycamore.

“I am beyond proud of the Cardinals,” Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said. “Our fans were incredible and our students cheered their hearts out. It has been a long, long, long 1,072 days.”

Prior to Friday, the most recent win for Colerain was 21-0 over visiting Hamilton on Oct. 14, 2022. Colerain was third among teams statewide for the longest active losing streaks, according to Drew Pasteur. Colerain was winless in the 2024 and 2023 seasons.

But, that all changed on Friday night.

Colerain jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. The Cardinals led 27-3 at halftime.

“Our kids never gave up; they kept working hard, and now they have experienced the joy of winning,” Stoinoff said. “We will continue to work and improve each week.”

Colerain had 312 yards of total offense including 250 yards passing.

Friday night was the first coaching win for Jordan Stevens at Colerain. Stevens was named the Colerain coach in December 2024.

“This is Jordan’s first win and I am so happy for him,” Stoinoff said. “He has worked tirelessly for this moment and we will enjoy this victory tonight.”

Colerain (1-5, 1-4 GMC) plays host to Lakota West (3-3, 3-2) Oct. 3.

The Cardinals are tied with Hamilton for No. 16 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings.

