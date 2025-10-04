UC Bearcats take on undefeated Iowa State at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are returning to Nippert Stadium on Saturday to take on the undefeated Iowa State Cyclones.

The Big 12 matchup is likely UC's biggest game of the season so far. The Bearcats (3-1) are on a three-game win streak, coming off a nail-biting 37-34 win over Kansas. Iowa State (5-0) — who is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll — last defeated Big 12 opponent Arizona 39-14 last week.

While Iowa State has put some points up on the board week after week, it's the Cyclones' defense that has stood out, allowing an average of only 14.2 points per game. In Iowa State's five wins, each of their opponents has scored 16 or fewer points.

Luckily, UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby is coming off a hot week, having thrown 29-of-43 for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns last week against Kansas. Cincinnati running back Tawee Walker also had two rushing touchdowns for the UC offense.

The Bearcats and Cyclones kick off at 12 p.m. in Nippert Stadium.

Follow along below: