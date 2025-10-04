Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC Bearcats take on undefeated Iowa State at Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium
Caleb Noe/WCPO
Nippert Stadium
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are returning to Nippert Stadium on Saturday to take on the undefeated Iowa State Cyclones.

The Big 12 matchup is likely UC's biggest game of the season so far. The Bearcats (3-1) are on a three-game win streak, coming off a nail-biting 37-34 win over Kansas. Iowa State (5-0) — who is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 poll — last defeated Big 12 opponent Arizona 39-14 last week.

While Iowa State has put some points up on the board week after week, it's the Cyclones' defense that has stood out, allowing an average of only 14.2 points per game. In Iowa State's five wins, each of their opponents has scored 16 or fewer points.

Luckily, UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby is coming off a hot week, having thrown 29-of-43 for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns last week against Kansas. Cincinnati running back Tawee Walker also had two rushing touchdowns for the UC offense.

The Bearcats and Cyclones kick off at 12 p.m. in Nippert Stadium.

Follow along below:

More U.C. sports news:
Tawee Walker scores go-ahead TD with 29 seconds left, UC defeats Kansas 37-34

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes Frank Marzullo! Starting Monday at 4:30AM