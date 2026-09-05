Clark Montessori football coach Keilan Woods earns first head coaching victory

CINCINNATI — Clark Montessori football coach Keilan Woods earned his first head coaching victory in the Cougars’ 39-0 win at Finneytown Friday night.

“Super special,” Woods said in a text message Saturday morning. “It’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid! Super happy for these kids man – they deserve something different! It’s really a New Day in Erie!”

Clark Montessori, which is located on Erie Avenue in Cincinnati, named Woods as the head coach in December 2025.

Clark Montessori athletic director Derek Williams said the theme of this season is a 'New Day' and Woods has been instrumental in bringing energy on a daily basis.

"He's been a huge bright spot bringing new life to the program," Williams said.

Woods arrived at Clark Montessori following two strong seasons as defensive coordinator at Withrow High School. Prior to Withrow, he served as the linebackers coach at Winton Woods High School, where he was part of a championship-caliber staff.

On Friday night, the Clark Montessori program earned a memory it won’t soon forget.

Junior quarterback Karter Lipscomb was 8 of 11 passing for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jayden Davis had three receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. He also had a punt return for a touchdown.

Senior defensive end Dez Mitchell had seven tackles including 3.5 sacks.

Clark Montessori (1-2) plays Gamble Montessori (3-0) at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 at Stargel Stadium. Gamble Montessori won its third consecutive game Friday night with a 20-6 win at Norwood.

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