'One big family' | Lloyd star hoops player, coach share special connection beyond the game

ERLANGER, Ky. — Lloyd Memorial senior point guard Anthony Blaackar seems to always have a smile around school.

“It doesn’t matter if he scores 30 points or 10 and we lose," Lloyd athletic director Bill Pilgram said. "He seems to keep everything in perspective and see the balance of life and appreciates the natural gift he has of playing the game of basketball.”

Blaackar’s gift on the basketball court was on display last week in the Juggernauts’ 63-53 win at Holy Cross.

Blaackar and those who know the star best are still reflecting on his 30-point and 10-rebound performance.

“It was kind of like an out-of-body experience at some point for me because I was just watching him,” Lloyd boys basketball coach Michael Walker said. “He was just hitting every shot. Being 13 of 19 from the floor — that’s really, really good. He was just efficient. He also played great defense that night as well. I think that’s going to be one of the games he’s going to remember for a while.”

Blaackar, who is uncommitted to a college program, is a Ninth Region Player of the Year candidate. He followed up that performance at Holy Cross with a 31-point game at Scott on Jan. 8. Through 13 games, Blaackar averages 22.8 points and seven rebounds for Lloyd (10-3).

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Blaackar said. “We’re winning. I think we’re shocking a lot of people.”

Lloyd has its sights set on a possible return trip to the Ninth Region final for a second straight season. The Juggernauts were the regional runner-up last season in the program’s first appearance in the game since 1996.

“I feel like a lot of people underestimated us coming into the season,” Blaackar said. “But, now we’re starting to see we’re a pretty good basketball team.”

Lloyd has persevered all season. The program’s culture has set a significant standard.

“I love how no matter what, no matter what we go through, everybody always sticks together,” Blaackar said. “It’s like one big family here.”

Provided Lloyd senior point guard Anthony Blaackar (left) moved in with head coach Michael Walker and his family two years ago.

Family means everything to the 18-year-old, who moved in with Walker and his family two years ago. Blaackar has persevered through adversity in life.

Walker and his wife, Brittany, have shared life lessons. Blaackar is best friends with University of South Carolina freshman EJ Walker, a former Lloyd star and Michael and Brittany’s son.

While basketball talk stays at Lloyd, Coach Walker and Blaackar have formed a special bond.

“Being around him and this program, it teaches you to take nothing for granted,” Blaackar said. “And it really teaches you how to become a man.”

Blaackar, who excels academically, has improved his time management, his effort with chores and has embraced responsibility.

“It’s been a joy to have him in our house and call him family, along with his mother (Megan) and his grandmother (Roberta) as well,” Walker said. “It’s just been a blessing.”

Megan Blaackar, Anthony's mother, is very proud of her son's efforts. She still remembers arriving home from third shift at 4 a.m. years ago as Anthony held a basketball in his hand with a plastic hoop.

"I think his life is going great," Megan said.

Megan, who attends each of Lloyd's games this season, is grateful for the support that the Walker family has provided. Megan knows her son has a bright future.

"I really hope that he gets to do what he wants to do, play basketball and continue his education," Megan said.

Provided Lloyd senior point guard Anthony Blaackar and his mother, Megan.

Pilgram said the Walker family continues to embrace Blaackar while the star point guard excels with their guidance.

“Coaches and players talk all of the time about the importance of caring for each other and becoming a family, but Anthony and Coach Walker have put that notion into real-life action, gaining a lifetime relationship that will impact each of them forever,” Pilgram said.

Blaackar is grateful for Walker in his life.

“He’s paved my way of high school basketball and really helps you,” Blaackar said. “He’ll take time out of his day to help anybody. And that’s what a lot of people don’t know about him. He’s a really good guy off the court. He’s welcomed me in.”

Blaackar will continue to smile and invest his time and commitment to basketball. He also enjoys playing chess on an app before every game. It’s a way to calm his nerves before tip-off.

That approach has paid dividends throughout the season. Blaackar is certainly a leader the Juggernauts can count on in basketball and beyond.

“I never want to make anybody’s day a negative day,” Blaackar said. “I want to try to be as positive as possible. And really a bad morale or being upset or something – it’s not going to help anyone. It is ok to be upset and stuff, but I’d rather be a positive, uplifting guy who can smile and enjoy themselves.”

