OHSAA girls basketball state semifinals schedule is set for next week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball state semifinal pairings are set for next week.

In Division I, Princeton is scheduled to play Springboro in a state semifinal at 5 p.m. March 9 at Fairfield.

The winner plays either Magnificat or Pickerington Central in the Division I state final at 8:30 p.m. March 15 at University of Dayton Arena.

In Division II, undefeated Winton Woods is earning the program’s first trip to the state Final Four. Winton Woods plays Big Walnut in a state semifinal at 3 p.m. March 9 at Vandalia Butler High School.

The winner plays either Olmsted Falls or Anthony Wayne in the Division II state final at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena.

In Division III, Purcell Marian plays Toledo Notre Dame Academy in a state semifinal at 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Mary’s Memorial.

The winner plays Lyndhurst Brush or Avon Lake in the Division III state final at 1 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena.

Purcell Marian is seeking its fourth consecutive state championship.

Purcell Marian is attempting to become the fourth girls basketball program in OHSAA history to win at least four consecutive state championships.

Mount Notre Dame (2006-09), South Euclid Regina (2000-03) and Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown (2009-13) accomplished that feat.

Purcell Marian won the 2024 and 2023 Division II state titles and the 2022 Division III state championship.

State semifinals schedule

Division I

Springboro vs. Princeton, 5 p.m. March 9 at Fairfield

Magnificat vs. Pickerington Central, 1 p.m. March 9 at Mansfield Senior

State final: 8:30 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena

Division II

Winton Woods vs. Big Walnut, 3 p.m. March 9 at Vandalia Butler

Olmsted Falls vs. Anthony Wayne, 4 p.m. March 9 at Mansfield Senior

State final: 7:30 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena

Division III

Purcell Marian vs. Toledo Notre Dame Academy, 3 p.m. March 9 at St. Mary’s Memorial

Lyndhurst Brush vs. Avon Lake, 3 p.m. March 9 at Canton Memorial Field House

State final: 1 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena

Division IV

Laurel vs. Bellevue, 3 p.m. March 8 at Elyria Catholic

Fairfield Union vs. Alter, 1 p.m. March 8 at Ohio Dominican University

State final: 4:15 p.m. March 14 at UD Arena

Division V

Creston Norwayne vs. Columbus Africentric Early College, 2 p.m. March 8 at Mansfield Senior

Portsmouth vs. Fairland, 4 p.m. March 8 at Logan

State final: 10:45 am Saturday, March 15 at UD Arena

Division VI

Rootstown vs. Fort Frye, 7 p.m. March 7 at Claymont

Minster vs. Columbus Grove, 6 p.m. March 7 at Elida Field House

State final: 2 p.m. March 15 at UD Arena

Division VII

Mogadore vs. Waterford, 7 p.m. March 7 at Dover

Ottoville vs. Fort Loramie, 8:30 p.m. March 7 at Elida Field House

State final: 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at UD Arena

