'Great leader' | Cooper senior QB Cam O'Hara will have significant legacy for Jaguars

UNION, Ky. — Cooper senior quarterback Cam O’Hara has heard some outside noise about whether the Jaguars can succeed this season.

So it’s no surprise why the Western Kentucky University verbal commit is ready to prove the critics wrong. After all, the Jaguars have been to two straight Class 5A state finals.

“As hungry as we’ve ever been,” O’Hara said. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder. People are counting us out, but we know we can be as good as we can. As good as we want to. Just putting in the effort every single day. Trying to get better every day. That’s what we’re going to do.”

WATCH: We speak to O'Hara and coach Randy Borchers ahead of this season

Cooper senior QB Cam O'Hara will have significant legacy for Jaguars

Cooper (14-1 record in 2024) opens the season at Anderson (15-1) Aug. 22. It’s the first time that Cooper has played an Ohio team. The game matches two 2024 state runners-up in the respective states (Cooper, Class 5A and Anderson, Division II).

“They got a lot of big-time players,” Cooper coach Randy Borchers said. “So we’re definitely going to see where we’re at early on. But right now, we’re really just focused on us and for us to get better every day.”

O’Hara likes the direction of the Cooper team this preseason. While key receivers have to be replaced from last year’s passing attack, the Jaguars return all five offensive linemen.

“It’s going to be exciting to see what we can do this year,” O’Hara said. “We’ve got some obviously new guys so getting with them. Everybody is bought in.”

O’Hara threw for 3,617 yards and 52 touchdowns in 15 games for the Jaguars in 2024. He rushed for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m just going to do what I’ve been doing,” O’Hara said. “Throwing the ball all over the place. I’m going to run the ball as much as I can.”

O’Hara may have an opportunity to join some elite company by possibly being in line for 12,000 career yards passing, according to Link NKY’s Evan Dennison. That’s a milestone that’s only been achieved four times in Kentucky High School Athletic Association history, according to Link NKY.

“Cam does a little bit of everything for us,” Borchers said. “He’s that leader. He kind of brings that calmness to our team if things aren’t going well. And then on top of that you know that he can make a play at any time.”

Cooper senior linebacker/fullback Max Wethington said O’Hara is part of what makes the Jaguars program a special brotherhood.

“He’s a great leader,” Wethington said. “It’s amazing having that guy play quarterback.”

