OHSAA announces infractions for more than a dozen member schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced infractions for more than a dozen member schools during its monthly OHSAA Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning in Columbus.

The penalties included the one-game suspension of Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer, who missed the Raptors’ season-opening loss to visiting Louisville Trinity Aug. 21 due to a violation of sport regulations involving individual skill instruction. Dreyer is scheduled to return for Anderson’s Week 2 game at West Clermont this Friday night.

The OHSAA imposed the following penalties against schools that violated OHSAA bylaws or sports regulations:

1. Beavercreek High School had a football student-athlete who violated Football Regulation 6, Non-Interscholastic Participation, when he participated in a college prospect camp wearing shoulder pads.

The language of this regulation only allows student-athletes to participate in helmets and cleats during non-interscholastic participation. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the student-athlete will be suspended for the first scrimmage of the 2026-27 football season.

2. Anderson High School football program violated General Sport Regulations 7.8 and 7.10, Individual Skill instruction, when the team participated in full team activities (more than groups of 7) prior to May 11, 2026.

In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the head coach of the Anderson football team will serve a 1-game suspension on August 21, 2026. Additionally, the Anderson football program is tasked with providing the Executive Director’s office with a copy of their football calendar, including weight training, conditioning, meets and practices for the 2026 and 2027 football seasons.

3. Moeller High School head boys’ soccer coach violated Soccer Regulation B.1, Specific Regulations for Grades 9-12, when he conducted tryouts prior to the start date of Aug. 1, 2026.

The Executive Director’s Office has accepted Archbishop Moeller’s self-imposed penalty of suspending the head boys’ soccer coach for 3 days from all soccer-related activities.

4. Wapakoneta High School had a student-athlete in boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer violate Bylaw 4-4-1, Scholarship, when they participated in scrimmage competition after failing to pass five one-credit courses, or the equivalent, in the immediately preceding grading period. No forfeitures are required since the student-athletes participated in a scrimmage.

5. North College Hill High School football program violated Football Regulation 6, Non-Interscholastic Participation, when the team wore shoulder pads during a 7-on-7 competition.

The language of this regulation only allows student-athletes to participate in helmets and cleats during non-interscholastic participation. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, North College Hill football program contact days for the 2027 season will be reduced from 13 to 10.

Additionally, the program has been placed on probation for the 2026-27 season. That means a member school has to do a few check-in meetings with the OHSAA, a public reprimand that goes with it, and if there are any similar infractions this year or in the near future, the penalties will be more severe.

North College Hill athletic director Rayshawn Walton told WCPO 9 Sports that a player suffered a shoulder injury on the first play of a 7-on-7 competition with Hughes.

“Both NCH and Hughes put shoulder pads on for safety reasons,” Walton said. “The Hughes AD (Andrew Mueller) and I then sent this info to the OHSAA. They stated although it was non-contact, having shoulder pads was a violation.”

6. Withrow High School football program violated Football Regulation 1.13, Acclimatization Period, when they participated in a full-contact scrimmage prior to Aug.1, 2026.

In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Withrow football program’s contact days for the 2027 season will be reduced from 13 to 10. Additionally, the program's allowable scrimmages will reduce from 2 to 1 for the 2027 season, and the program has been placed on probation for the 2026-27 season. That means a member school has to do a few check-in meetings with the OHSAA, a public reprimand that goes with it, and if there are any similar infractions this year or in the near future, the penalties will be more severe.

7. Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy football program violated Football Regulation 1.13, Acclimatization Period, when they participated in a full contact scrimmage prior to Aug. 1, 2026.

In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, College Preparatory football program’s contact days for the 2027 season will be reduced from 13 to 10. Additionally, the program's allowable scrimmages will be reduced from 2 to 1 for the 2027 season, and the program has been placed on probation for the 2026-27 season. That means a member school has to do a few check-in meetings with the OHSAA, a public reprimand that goes with it, and if there are any similar infractions this year or in the near future, the penalties will be more severe.

8. Cleveland Glenville High School football program violated Football Regulation 1.13, Acclimatization Period, when they participated in a full-contact practice prior to Aug. 1, 2026.

In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, Glenville football program’s contact days for the 2027 season will be reduced from 13 to 10. Additionally, the program has been placed on probation for the 2026-27 season. That means a member school has to do a few check-in meetings with the OHSAA, a public reprimand that goes with it, and if there are any similar infractions this year or in the near future, the penalties will be more severe.

9. Hughes High School football program violated Football Regulation 6, Non-Interscholastic Participation, when the team wore shoulder pads during a 7-on-7 competition.

The language of this regulation only allows student-athletes to participate in helmets and cleats during non-interscholastic participation. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, Hughes football program contact days for the 2027 season will be reduced from 13 to 10.

Additionally, the program has been placed on probation for the 2026-27 season. That means a member school has to do a few check-in meetings with the OHSAA, a public reprimand that goes with it, and if there are any similar infractions this year or in the near future, the penalties will be more severe.

10. Bristolville Bristol High School had a student-athlete in girls’ soccer who violated Bylaw 4-4-1, Scholarship, when she participated in regular season competition after failing to pass five one-credit courses, or the equivalent, in the immediately preceding grading period.

In accordance with Bylaw 10-2-1, Forfeitures, Bristol was required to forfeit any regular season contests in which the ineligible student-athlete participated.

11. Huber Heights Wayne High School had a student-athlete in football violate Football Regulation 6.2, All-Star Competition, when he participated in more than one all-star competition.

In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the student has been suspended for the first regular-season game of the 2026-27 season.

12. Sunbury Big Walnut High School had a student-athlete in football violate Bylaw 4-11-3 and 4-11-8, Name, Image and Likeness, when he failed to disclose his agreements to the Executive Director’s office within 14 days of entering said agreements.

In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the student has been suspended for the first two regular season games during the 2026-27 football season.

13. Shaker Heights High School head ice hockey coach violated General Sport Regulation 11.2, Mandatory No-Contact Period; he was on the ice with five Shaker Heights ice hockey student-athletes during four non-interscholastic practices during the no-contact period in August.

The Executive Director’s office accepts the self-imposed penalties of the suspension of the head coach for 3 regular-season practices and 1 regular-season game during the 2026-27 hockey season.

Additionally, the coach will halt all coaching with the non-interscholastic team for the remainder of the no-contact period and has received internal education on OHSAA regulations.

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