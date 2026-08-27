Third season of Bearcats All-Access kicks off with live show on September 5

CINCINNATI — Bearcats All-Access, the 30-minute television program featuring Cincinnati Athletics, will return for its third season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 on WCPO 9.

The initial show will be one hour and broadcast live from Nippert Stadium ahead of the Bearcats’ season-opening football game against Boston College.

After that, shows will air every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. through mid-February.

The show is a joint production between UC Athletics, WCPO 9 and Cincy Sports Partners, UC’s in-house multimedia rights department.

“Bearcats All-Access has become an important platform for telling the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and programs and connecting Bearcats fans with Cincinnati Athletics,” Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. “We’re thrilled to begin our third season with WCPO 9 live from Nippert Stadium and continue giving fans unique access to our teams throughout the year.”

WCPO 9 sports anchor Caleb Noe will host the shows, which feature highlights, interviews with head coaches and student-athletes and exclusive content, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Bearcats' 18 athletics teams.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Cincinnati Athletics and bring Bearcats All-Access back for a third season,” WCPO Vice President and General Manager Jeff Brogan said. “The show gives Bearcats fans a unique look at the people and stories behind UC Athletics, and we’re proud to provide that connection each week on WCPO 9.”

Cincinnati football coach Scott Satterfield and a football student-athlete will appear on the show during football season.

Men's basketball head coach Jerrod Calhoun and basketball student-athletes will appear during hoops season, among other Bearcats coaches and student-athletes throughout the fall and winter.