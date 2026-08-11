Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer to serve one-game suspension in season opener

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer plans to serve a one-game suspension from the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the Raptors’ season opener Aug. 21 due to an OHSAA violation involving off-season player workouts.

Anderson (14-1 record in 2025), the Division II state runner-up the past two seasons, is scheduled to host Louisville Trinity (13-2 in 2025) at 7 p.m., at Charles L. Brown Stadium. Trinity has won three consecutive Kentucky 6A state championships.

Anderson, ranked No. 25 in the USA Today Super 25 preseason national rankings, did not have the correct player to coach ratio during those cited offseason workouts. Anderson needed seven players for every coach during offseason instruction. The Raptors have just three coaches that teach at Anderson while trying to do offseason instruction.

Dreyer said it’s a struggle to have that ratio to ensure all kids are being developed in the offseason.

“I accept full responsibility for how this situation was handled,” Dreyer told WCPO 9 Sports in a statement.

“I should have demonstrated greater awareness and better judgment and I will learn from it. At the same time as it has been for all 20 years of my career as an assistant and head coach, I remain fully committed to developing our players, helping them improve and creating opportunities for them to continue their education and football careers at the next level. That commitment is a hallmark of our program and our culture and we will continue pursuing it with greater care, awareness and accountability.”

The OHSAA acknowledged the one-game suspension for Dreyer.

“I can confirm that information and say that the school fully cooperated,” OHSAA spokesman Tim Stried said.

Dreyer is starting his 11th season as the Anderson coach. He has a 99-29 record with the program and is 42-4 over the past four seasons. Dreyer is in his 17th season as a high school football head coach and has a 143-57 record overall.

Anderson has won back-to-back outright Eastern Cincinnati Conference championships. The Raptors open ECC competition at West Clermont Aug. 28.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter