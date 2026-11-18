CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon the bracket pairings for next week’s football state semifinals Nov. 27.

The geography of the schools involved in each region is the primary factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals.

WATCH: Elder football coach Doug Ramsey discusses the upcoming regional final against Princeton

Elder football coach Doug Ramsey discusses upcoming regional final

A team’s regional seed, state rank and won-lost record do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings. Neutral locations receive a rental stipend from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales.

The OHSAA selects and pays for the officiating crews. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and rarely can an available site be found that is exactly halftime between the two participating schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

The state championship games will be hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Dec. 3-5.

OHSAA Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings

All games on Friday, November 27 at 7 p.m.

Home team listed first.

Division I State Semifinals – November 27



Region 3 vs. Region 1 at TBA

Region 4 vs. Region 2 at TBA

vs. Region 2 at TBA State Championship: Friday, December 4, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Region 3 vs. Region 1 will be home team)

Division I Regional Finals – Friday, November 20



Region 1 - No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. No. 3 Mentor (10-2) at Parma Byers Field at Robert Boulton Stadium

Region 2 - No. 2 Springfield (10-2) vs. No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (8-4) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Region 3 - No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. No. 6 Pickerington North (10-3) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School Alumni Stadium

Region 4 - No. 1 Princeton (12-0) vs. No. 2 Elder (10-2) at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Division II State Semifinals – November 27

If Avon wins Region 6:

Region 8 vs. Region 7 at TBA

Region 5 vs. Region 6 at TBA

If Toledo Central Catholic wins Region 6:

Region 8 vs. Region 6 at TBA

Region 7 vs. Region 5 at TBA

State Championship: Thursday, December 3, 7 p.m. (winner of Region 8 vs. Region 7 or 6 will be home team)

Division II Regional Finals – Friday, November 20

Region 5 - No. 1 Medina Highland (11-1) vs. No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (11-1) at Twinsburg High School Tiger Stadium

Region 6 - No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-2) vs. No. 3 Avon (10-2) at Clyde High School Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 7 - No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-0) vs. No. 3 Massillon Washington (11-1) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

Region 8 - No. 1 Anderson (11-1) vs. No. 2 Harrison (10-2) at Mason High School Tri-Health/Beacon Stadium

Division III State Semifinals – November 27

If Ontario wins Region 10:

Region 10 vs. Region 9 at TBA

Region 11 vs. Region 12 at TBA

If Wapakoneta wins Region 10:

Region 11 vs. Region 9 at TBA

Region 12 vs. Region 10 at TBA

State Championship: Friday, December 4, 3 p.m. (winner of Region 10 or 11 vs. Region 9 will be home team)

Division III Regional Finals – Friday, November 20



Region 9 - No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (11-1) vs. No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (9-4) at Ravenna High School Portage Community Bank Stadium/Harry Gilchrist Field

Region 10 - No. 2 Ontario (11-1) vs. No. 4 Wapakoneta (9-3) at Marion Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium

Region 11 - No. 1 Steubenville (10-2) vs. No. 3 Columbus East (11-1) at New Philadelphia High School Quaker Stadium

Region 12 - No. 1 Bellbrook (12-0) vs. No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Xenia High School Doug Adams Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals – November 27



Region 16 vs. Region 14 at TBA

Region 13 vs. Region 15 at TBA

State Championship: Saturday, December 5, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Region 16 vs. Region 14 will be home team)

Division IV Regional Finals – Friday, November 20



Region 13 - No. 3 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (11-2) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School Stow Stadium/Ron Marhofer Field

Region 14 - No. 2 Shelby (12-0) vs. No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (10-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 15 - No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) vs. No. 2 New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton High School Stewart Field

Region 16 - No. 2 London (10-2) vs. No. 5 Urbana (10-3) at Marysville High School IMPACT Stadium

Division V State Semifinals – November 27



Region 19 vs. Region 20 at TBA

Region 18 vs. Region 17 at TBA

State Championship: Friday, December 4, 10:30 a.m. (winner of Region 19 vs. Region 20 will be home team)

Division V Regional Finals – Friday, November 20



Region 17 - No. 1 Perry (12-0) vs. No. 3 Girard (12-0) at Ashtabula Lakeside High School Lakeside Stadium

Region 18 - No. 4 Archbold (11-1) vs. No. 10 Coldwater (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19 - No. 1 Ironton (11-1) vs. No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) at Jackson High School Alumni Stadium

Region 20 - No. 4 Waynesville (10-2) vs. No. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (8-5) at Liberty Township Lakota East High School Football Stadium



Division VI State Semifinals – November 27



Region 22 vs. Region 24 at TBA

Region 21 vs. Region 23 at TBA

State Championship: Saturday, December 5, 3 p.m. (winner of Region 22 vs. Region 24 will be home team)

Division VI Regional Finals – Friday, November 20



Region 21 - No. 1 Kirtland (11-1) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (11-1) at Uniontown Lake High School Blue Streak Stadium

Region 22 - No. 1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. No. 7 Carey (9-4) at Lima Senior High School Spartan Stadium

Region 23 - No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (9-3) vs. No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-3) at Byesville Meadowbrook High School Eugene Capers Field

Region 24 - No. 2 Deer Park (11-1) vs. No. 9 St. Henry (10-3) at Clayton Northmont High School Premier Health Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – November 27



Region 27 vs. Region 25 at TBA

Region 28 vs. Region 26 at TBA

State Championship: Saturday, December 5, 10:30 a.m. (winner of Region 27 vs. Region 25 will be home team)

Division VII Regional Finals – Friday, November 20



Region 25 - No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) vs. No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (9-3) at Louisville High School Leopard Stadium

Region 26 - No. 1 Leipsic (12-0) vs. No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-0) at Millbury Lake High School Lake Community Stadium

Region 27 - No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (12-0) vs. No. 2 Danville (12-0) at Logan High School Chieftain Stadium

Region 28 - No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. No. 7 New Bremen (8-5) at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

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