Ohio State running back, Winton Woods grad Miyan Williams invited to the NFL Scouting Combine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has been invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine later this month in Indianapolis.

The combine is scheduled from Feb. 29 to March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Williams, a 2020 Winton Woods High School graduate, rushed for 1,555 yards and 20 touchdowns during his Ohio State career. He rushed for 1,397 yards and 17 touchdowns through his first three seasons for the Buckeyes.

Williams played in six games in 2023. He rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

The Associated Press reported Oct. 31 that Williams — a fourth-year player — suffered a season-ending injury. He had 62 yards rushing and a touchdown in Ohio State's 20-12 win over visiting Penn State Oct. 21. He had season-ending surgery shortly after that.

Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft in December, is one of eight Buckeyes invited to participate in the combine. Williams is scheduled for on-field workouts with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on March 2.

Ohio State has had 94 players invited to the combine over the past 12 seasons.

The 2018 Ohio Mr. Football runner-up verbally committed to Ohio State in November 2019. He rushed for 5,823 yards and 68 touchdowns during his high school football career, according to the Winton Woods athletic department.

His career rushing yards total is on the Ohio High School Athletic Association all-time list for most career rushing yards.

