Ohio, NKY high school football semifinal scores

High school football scoreboard
WCPO 9
Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 17:07:05-05

CINCINNATI — It's state semifinals week for high school football in the Tri-State.

Two Greater Cincinnati high school teams are competing Friday night for an opportunity to advance to the state championships.

WCPO 9 crews are covering the following games in Ohio: Anderson vs. Massillon Washington and Moeller vs. Springfield.

Across the river, teams are competing in the semifinals tonight as well. Crews are covering Beechwood vs. Mayfield, Covington Catholic vs. Paducah Tilghman and Cooper vs. Highlands.

Get the latest scores here:

