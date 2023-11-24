Ohio, NKY high school football semifinal scores

CINCINNATI — It's state semifinals week for high school football in the Tri-State.

Two Greater Cincinnati high school teams are competing Friday night for an opportunity to advance to the state championships.

WCPO 9 crews are covering the following games in Ohio: Anderson vs. Massillon Washington and Moeller vs. Springfield.

Across the river, teams are competing in the semifinals tonight as well. Crews are covering Beechwood vs. Mayfield, Covington Catholic vs. Paducah Tilghman and Cooper vs. Highlands.

Get the latest scores here:

