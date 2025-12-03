'Interesting journey' | St. Xavier football team prepares for Division I state final in Canton

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier football coach Steve Specht likes to say every summer that the upcoming season is a process. This year was no different.

“It’s been an interesting journey for the kids,” Specht said Tuesday afternoon.

That challenging yet very rewarding path has led to Stark County this week on the biggest stage of Ohio high school football. The Bombers are one step away from the ultimate team prize.

“The kids are really in a good place right now,” Specht said. “They’ve worked hard. I’m proud of them.”

St. X (11-2), winners of seven consecutive games, plays Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (14-0) in the Division I state final at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It is the first meeting between the programs.

St. X has earned its eighth state final appearance while this is the first state championship game appearance for Olentangy Orange. Specht is 4-0 in state finals (2005, 2007, 2016, 2020).

St. X is ranked No. 3 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings while Olentangy Orange is the top-ranked team in the state.

Those rankings mean little to the teams as they prepare for the state final.

St. X has a well-documented season in Greater Cincinnati. The Bombers were third in the Greater Catholic League South Division but were able to defeat Elder and Moeller in the regional tournament after losses to both opponents in the regular season.

“We got a little bit of a wake-up call Weeks 6 and 5 against Moeller and Elder,” St. X senior running back Jake Britt said. “We knew we were better than that. We knew we could turn it around.”

St. X defeated Middletown 21-6 in a Division I state semifinal Nov. 28 at Welcome Stadium. St. X senior quarterback Jackson Frey was 12 of 18 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Britt had a rushing and receiving touchdown. Senior Daniel Vollmer had a receiving touchdown.

Defensively, senior linebackers Aden Reeder (10 tackles, two sacks) and Kobe Clapper (10 tackles) were among the leaders last week.

That defense will be tested early Friday night as the Bombers face an Ohio Mr. Football finalist in Olentangy Orange senior quarterback Levi Davis.

"He’s a very talented young man,” Specht said. “He’s a lot of fun to watch. He’s a nightmare to prepare for. He’s the straw that stirs the drink. He’s different.”

Specht said it’s difficult to simulate situations in practice although St. X has used a variety of players as a scout-team quarterback. Defensive coordinator Jake Brodbeck has taken turns throwing and running the football, too.

One aspect is certain: The Bombers will be prepared entering the state final. It’s the first time St. X has played in Canton for a state final since 2007 when it won the second of its four state championships.

“It’s been a grind to get here but we’re excited right now to get back to Canton,” Specht said after the win over Middletown. “It’s been a while since we’ve played there so we’re excited about that.”

