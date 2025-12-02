'Monumental' | Anderson football team prepares to play Avon in Division II state final

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There are times when Anderson senior linebacker Brady Kuhn would simply prefer to sleep in during the mornings. After all, what teenager wouldn’t want that opportunity.

The 5:53 a.m. football practice start time at Charles L. Brown Stadium isn’t for the faint of heart. That’s especially true when late autumn arrives and the mornings are brisk to say the least.

“There’s been so many times where my bed is so much warmer than it is outside,” said Kuhn, who plans to sign with the Air Force Academy on Wednesday.

“And it takes every ounce of me to get up. We just know we have a great cause and we’re here now. All the hard work is paying off. We just have one more game.”

The undefeated Raptors (14-0) want to seize that opportunity as they prepare to play Avon (13-1) for a second straight season in the Division II state final. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

"This is monumental for sure," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "We're more than excited to be back in the state championship."

The Raptors, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, were the 2024 Division II state runner-up to Avon after a 20-13 loss at the stadium adjacent the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 5:53 a.m. practice time represents seven minutes earlier than the usual 6 a.m., time due to the seven-point loss.

“When you practice in the morning, the time investment, the commitment and just the flat-out love for the game of football is shown,” Dreyer said.

“Our parents have bought in. Our kids bought in. When you put the team over self, it’s amazing what our kids can do and choose to do. We’re excited to see what our program can showcase on Thursday night.”

Anderson has been on a special journey all season. The program is seeking it second state title in program history after Anderson won the 2007 Division II state championship.

“It’s just surreal to be back in this position,” Anderson junior wide receiver Cooper Kathman said. “Last year we came up short by seven. So it’s just good to see the seniors back in it; we’re really fighting for it.”

Anderson has been effective in all phases of the game yet again this season. The Raptors have outscored opponents 620-190. Junior quarterback Owen Scalf has thrown for 4,584 yards and 39 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 640 yards and seven touchdowns.

Scalf is No. 14 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book list for most passing yards in a season. He is 53 yards from tying his brother, former Anderson quarterback Griffin Scalf. Griffin is No. 12 with 4,637 yards.

Junior wide receivers Tysin Weaver (1,250 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns) and Cooper Kathman (1,044 yards receiving and eight touchdowns) are among some of the other offensive statistical leaders this season for Anderson, which has a 42-3 record since the start of the 2023 season.

Defensively, Kuhn has 118 tackles including nine sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss. Senior linebacker James Schnurstein has 8.5 sacks. Other defensive leaders include senior cornerback Ke’Maury Tye (71 tackles, three interceptions), senior linebacker Reid Baker (66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss), junior defensive back Mark Madden, junior linebacker Antwoine Higgins and junior cornerback Ace Alston.

Higgins and Alston are ranked among the top three players in Ohio’s 2027 class by 247 Sports.

Given all that talent and experience, there are so many variables to a season. And yet Dreyer and the coaching staff also feel more confident in this second trip to Canton.

“Our plan last year was a little bit different,” Dreyer said. “This year it’s a little bit better in the fact that ok we’ve been there, we’ve seen it. It’s a big stage. We did a little bit of ‘Hoosiers’ of understanding of understanding that the field is the same, the elements are going to be tough but we’re going to control what we can control on Thursday night.”

Avon, ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, has earned its third state final appearance. The Eagles are led by several players including senior linebacker Ryan Stolarski (Miami University commit) and senior defensive end Lance Dawson (University of Cincinnati commit).

The Eagles’ offense is led by senior quarterback Blake Elder, who has thrown for 2,827 yards and 31 touchdowns. Elder is the son of Avon coach Mike Elder.

“All around they don’t give up a lot of points,” Dreyer said. “They score a lot of points. So we’ve got to be ready to go and make sure we don’t give up explosive plays to their offense and control the football on offense.”

