Ohio, Kentucky high school football playoff scores

CINCINNATI — The road to Canton continues as Kentucky high schools begin their playoff journey.

Find a full list of games and their scores below:

We're one step closer to the Ohio state championship as 25 Greater Cincinnati teams compete in the OHSAA football regional quarterfinals. WCPO's game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 1 seed Moeller at a sold-out Shea Stadium.

The game is the second between the two programs this season. The Crusaders won 20-17 on the road in Week 5 after the Bombers led for most of the game.

Prince and Lakota West are facing off in another rematch of Week 5. Lakota West won 31-7 on their way to their first 10-0 regular season in program history.

Milford and Elder will also play Friday night. It's the second meeting between the two programs and is believed to be the first since 1924.

After winning seven consecutive games, Withrow will take on a 10-1 Kings team in Division II play.

In Division III, Monroe and Western Brown will also face off. Western Brown quarterback Drew Novak is third in the nation in passing with 3,455 yards.

WCPO will cover these games — and Kentucky's first round of the playoffs — tonight at 11 p.m.

