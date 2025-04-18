Watch Now
Taylor High softball team celebrates 100th straight league win

CLEVES, Ohio — A Cleves, Ohio, high school softball team has announced it is celebrating a significant milestone.

According to a social media post from Taylor High School athletics, the girls' softball team won their 100th consecutive Cincinnati Hills League game on Thursday night.

The team dominated Finneytown High School in the on-the-road doubleheader, beating the team 21-0 in the first game and 13-0 in the second game.

In the social media post, the school's athletic department said, "This isn't just about one team, one season, or one moment. It's the result of years of heart and hustle from everyone who's ever worn the Taylor jersey."

The post continues by saying the 100th win is not just for the team but also the coaches, supporters and former players of the team.

The team plays Madeira High School at home on Monday, April 21, at 5 p.m.

