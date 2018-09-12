CINCINNATI - Little Miami AD Keith Pantling joins the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss the success the Southwest Ohio Conference program has produced this school year.

The Panthers' football team is 3-0 and has an opportunity to be in the postseason for the first time since 1992. The girls' volleyball and girls' soccer teams are also successful this fall.

Pantling will also discuss his transition from La Salle and where Ohio high school sports is at the moment as the discussion continues about competitive balance and conference alignment.

Join WCPO's Keenan Singleton and Mike Dyer as they discuss the latest in the high school sports scene this week and preview Week 4 of high school football.

Listen to this episode in the player above.