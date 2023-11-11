Ohio Divisions I and II football playoff brackets ranked in top 10 nationally

CINCINNATI — Ohio high school football is receiving a national spotlight this postseason.

Ohio Divisions I and II are listed as among the top 10 toughest football playoff brackets in the country, according to MaxPreps.

The Division I bracket is listed at No. 6 nationally while Division II is No. 8.

These two divisions are among the top 10 list, which includes postseason brackets from California, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Arizona and Louisiana.

Entering Friday night, Massillon (Division II) was ranked No. 14 nationally while Lakewood St. Edward (Division I) is ranked No. 23.

Gahanna Lincoln and Moeller — Division I teams — were ranked in the top 100. (Upper Arlington defeated Gahanna Lincoln in Region 3 Friday night). Hoban and Avon are the Division II teams in the top 100.

The Ohio regional finals are Nov. 17 across the state. The winners advance to the state semifinals Nov. 24.

In Division I, Region 4, Lakota West (11-2) plays Moeller (9-4) Nov. 17 at Mason. This is the third consecutive season these two teams have played in the regional final.

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (12-1) plays Withrow (12-1) at Princeton. This will be the first meeting between the programs since Oct. 9, 2020.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will decide about the state semifinal bracket pairings next week.

The state finals are Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

