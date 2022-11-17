Ohio Division I football ranked fifth-toughest playoff bracket nationally by MaxPreps

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association's Division I football postseason is ranked the fifth-toughest playoff bracket in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Five teams are ranked in the MaxPreps Top 100 including No. 21 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1), No. 30 Moeller (12-1), No. 57 Lakota West (13-0) and No. 96 Springfield (11-1).

Moeller plays Lakota West in a Division I, Region 4 final at Princeton Friday night. The WCPO 9 game of the week was named a top 10 matchup nationally this week by MaxPreps.

The Region 4 winner advances to play either Springfield or Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at Piqua's Alexander Stadium in a state semifinal Nov. 25.

St. Ed's, the 2021 Division I state champion, plays Mentor (9-3) in a Region 1 final Friday night. The winner plays either Gahanna Lincoln (12-1) or New Albany (10-3) in a state semifinal in Mansfield Nov. 25.

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 bracket is ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, followed by Texas 6A Division 1, Georgia 7A and Texas 6A Division 2.

Seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams are in the regional finals this weekend. Besides Division I, there are some very significant matchups.

Kings (12-1) plays Anderson (8-5) in a Division II, Region 8 final Friday night in Mason.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (13-0) plays Tippecanoe (11-1) in a regional final Friday night at Trotwood-Madison.

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (13-0) plays Taft (11-2) Saturday night at Lakota West.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter