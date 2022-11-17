Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Ohio Division I football ranked fifth-toughest playoff bracket nationally by MaxPreps

Lakota West versus Moeller is a top 10 game to watch nationally this week
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
Jenny Walters Photography
Lakota West senior defensive back Malik Hartford was named the Southwest District Division I defensive player of the year earlier this week. Lakota West (13-0) plays Moeller (12-1) in a regional final Friday night.
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.jpg
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 11:16:27-05

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association's Division I football postseason is ranked the fifth-toughest playoff bracket in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Five teams are ranked in the MaxPreps Top 100 including No. 21 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1), No. 30 Moeller (12-1), No. 57 Lakota West (13-0) and No. 96 Springfield (11-1).

Moeller plays Lakota West in a Division I, Region 4 final at Princeton Friday night. The WCPO 9 game of the week was named a top 10 matchup nationally this week by MaxPreps.

The Region 4 winner advances to play either Springfield or Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at Piqua's Alexander Stadium in a state semifinal Nov. 25.

St. Ed's, the 2021 Division I state champion, plays Mentor (9-3) in a Region 1 final Friday night. The winner plays either Gahanna Lincoln (12-1) or New Albany (10-3) in a state semifinal in Mansfield Nov. 25.

The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Division 1 bracket is ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps, followed by Texas 6A Division 1, Georgia 7A and Texas 6A Division 2.

Seven Greater Cincinnati high school football teams are in the regional finals this weekend. Besides Division I, there are some very significant matchups.

Kings (12-1) plays Anderson (8-5) in a Division II, Region 8 final Friday night in Mason.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (13-0) plays Tippecanoe (11-1) in a regional final Friday night at Trotwood-Madison.

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (13-0) plays Taft (11-2) Saturday night at Lakota West.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
OHSAA announces football state semifinal bracket pairings for Nov. 25-26 High School Insider: Previewing the OHSAA football regional finals this weekend Purcell Marian's D.J. Dowdy steps down as head football coach, will remain AD

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!