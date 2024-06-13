Oak Hills names Shawn Sowders as its baseball coach, pending board approval

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills High School named Shawn Sowders Thursday morning as its next head baseball coach, pending board of education approval.

"It's exciting," Sowders said. "It's a great opportunity for me."

Sowders succeeds Ron Murphy who was a one-year interim coach for the Highlanders. Murphy, the Greater Miami Conference coach of the year this spring, plans to watch his son play baseball in the future.

Oak Hills earned a 15-11 record this past season including 12-6 in the GMC.

Sowders, a former longtime Harrison head coach, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Oak Hills. He was the Edgewood pitching this past season, saying it rejuvenated his love for the game after not coaching high school baseball in 2023.

Sowders said there were very few jobs in the city he would consider and Oak Hills was at the top of his list. Sowders has admired the tradition at Oak Hills and the opportunity to compete in the GMC. Sowders added he will build the program with all levels of classes and skill sets in mind to succeed.

"I want it to be a family," Sowders said.

Sowders earned 231 wins in 14 years at Harrison. He guided the Wildcats to six league titles, three sectional championships and a district title. He was named a city coach of the year in 2015 and conference coach of the year seven times.

“Coach Sowders has an enthusiasm and passion for not only producing a strong baseball program but also for developing young men to be the best versions of themselves,” Oak Hills athletic director Ben Hageman said. “I am thrilled to welcome him into our family of Oak Hills coaches.”

Sowders helped to lead 125 Harrison players advance to play collegiate baseball. Sowders is also the founder and director of Cincinnati Future Stars. Through that program, he has coached 250 players who have advanced to play collegiate baseball as well as nine Major League Baseball draft selections.

Sowders received his undergraduate degree from Hanover College and his master’s degree from Miami University.

