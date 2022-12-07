Watch Now
Notre Dame tight end, former CovCath star Michael Mayer declares for NFL Draft

Former Gatorade Kentucky player of the year excelled in South Bend
Boston College Notre Dame Football
Darron Cummings/AP
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer runs past Boston College defensive back Jaiden Woodbey during a Nov. 19 game in South Bend, Ind. Mayer, a 2020 Covington Catholic graduate, declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday.
Posted at 4:09 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 16:31:06-05

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame junior tight end Michael Mayer, a 2020 Covington Catholic graduate, announced Wednesday afternoon his intention to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mayer, who announced the news on social media, had 67 receptions for 809 yards (12.1 ypc.) and nine touchdowns in 12 games this season for Notre Dame (8-4).

Mayer is expected to be the first CovCath graduate to play in the NFL, according to CovCath athletic director Tony Bacigalupo.

Mayer earned first-team All-America honors from CBS Sports and The Athletic. He has earned numerous other honors during his three-year career at Notre Dame.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to run through April 27-29 in Kansas City.

College underclassmen have until Jan. 16 to renounce their college football eligibility by writing to the NFL office. Mayer is one of 19 underclassmen to declare as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Mayer had a storied career at CovCath as a 2019 MaxPreps high school All-American.

Mayer, who won the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year, helped to lead CovCath to the 5A state title in December 2019. He was named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association (KFCA) Mr. Football that month.

Mayer played in the 20th annual All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January 2020 and scored a first-half touchdown.

