Newport Central Catholic names Terry Brown as head football coach

NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport Central Catholic High School named Terry Brown on Friday afternoon as its head football coach.

A 2000 NewCath graduate, Brown returns to his alma mater after serving as a teacher and defensive coordinator at Covington Catholic since 2015. He has also taught and coached at Pendleton County and Campbell County.

Brown met with the NewCath team on Friday afternoon.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Brown back to our NewCath Family as head football coach,” NewCath athletic director Jeff Schulkens said in a news release. “He brings outstanding knowledge of the game and will continue the tradition of developing our players into outstanding young men. We are looking forward to Coach Brown leading our team in the fall, in the opening of the Ciafardini Family Athletic Complex.”

Brown succeeds former NewCath head coach Stephen Lickert, who decided earlier this month to step down and focus on his duties as principal at Withrow, according to LinkNKY. Lickert had a 68-34 record in eight seasons at NewCath, including 30-0 against district opponents, according to Link NKY.

NewCath (8-5) was a Class 1A state quarterfinalist this past season.

In addition to coaching football, Brown will join NewCath’s teaching staff, bringing 20 years of teaching experience.

Brown was a member of the NewCath 2005 state championship team under head coach Bob Schneider.

“It feels good to be coming back up on The Hill,” Brown said in a news release. “I want to thank Dr. (Kenny) Collopy and Mr. Schulkens for giving me the chance to lead this program and allowing me the opportunity to give back to a school and community that has always been close to my heart. This was a tough decision, but some opportunities are bigger than comfort. Working the past 11 years at Covington Catholic for Mr. (Bob) Rowe and his administrative staff have been wonderful. The knowledge and experience I gained while working with Coach (Eddie) Eviston will always be cherished and I can’t thank him enough both as a coach and a friend.”

