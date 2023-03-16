Newport boys basketball team looking toward next season after Sweet 16 loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Newport High School boys basketball team is keeping an eye toward the future after the disappointment of Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats lost to Lyon County 61-46 in the first round of the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena. But with just one senior and 10 players in the sophomore class or younger, there is a great deal of potential for the Wildcats (28-7) entering this offseason.

"Us losing puts more momentum behind us for next year," freshman power forward James Turner said. "It will make us work hard over this summer and to come back next year prepared."

Newport senior Marquez Miller scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Wildcats Thursday afternoon. Freshman guard Taylen Kinney added 11 points and four assists. Junior Jabari Covington had seven rebounds, five rebounds and two assists.

Lyon County was led by junior guard Travis Perry with 23 points. Perry set the state's all-time scoring record with a free throw in the third quarter.

Newport coach Rod Snapp acknowledged the special moment when Perry broke the state record and Lyon County's talented team.

"The kids stuck to the game plan," Snapp said. "We knew it was going to be tough. We knew it was a tough challenge. I think they've had 16 wins in a row and we were at 12."

Snapp added Thursday's game was a learning experience for the Wildcats, who haven't played on this statewide level as a team this season.

"It is a little bit different coming here and playing in this environment at Rupp Arena on a big stage," Snapp said.

With an abundance of talent, Newport has plenty of potential going into next season.

Snapp believes the players will rise to the challenge to do what it takes to reach an elite statewide level with offseason preparation.

"You got to work at it," Snapp said. "You can't just be a year older and you just get better. You got to put the time in during the offseason. So I'm hoping that's what they'll do. I think most of them will. It's just a really good group of kids. With this experience, I would hope it would help out."

Snapp completed a memorable 13th season and said the Wildcats enjoyed significant support from the community — including a send-off Wednesday morning. He said that foundation of support is something the program will build from entering this spring and summer.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter