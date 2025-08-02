'Never coached a player quite like Daniel' | St. Xavier star brings versatile skills to Bombers

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — St. Xavier senior Daniel Vollmer’s versatile skill set is a reality that draws opponents’ attention and the playful envy of teammates.

“Him being able to play both ways — I’m jealous of him,” St. Xavier senior linebacker Kobe Clapper said. “He has that big part, but he’s a really good dude. A really great athlete.”

Vollmer, who is verbally committed to Vanderbilt, will play alongside Clapper, a Notre Dame verbal commit, in the St. X linebacker corps. But that’s just the start.

WATCH: Breaking down Daniel Vollmer's impact on both sides of the field

St. Xavier star brings versatile skills to Bombers

Vollmer also has the ability to play running back, slot receiver, quarterback, rush end, safety, linebacker, special teams returner and also line up at punter. Vanderbilt recruited Vollmer to be a linebacker in college.

“I like playing football; it’s pretty cool to not just be focused on one position and be able to play at a high level at every single one,” Vollmer said.

“As long as I am on the field and able to help the team in an impactful way I don’t care. Whatever helps the team.”

The Southwest District Division I second team selection last season will be a key player to watch for the Bombers (10-4 record in 2024) as they open the season against visiting Lakota West (11-2 in 2024) Aug. 22.

Vollmer rushed for 834 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 211 yards receiving and five touchdowns for the 2024 Division I regional runner-up. He also had 381 yards on kickoff returns and a touchdown last season.

“I’ve never coached a player quite like Daniel,” said St. X coach Steve Specht, who is entering his 22nd season as a head coach.

“As talented as Daniel is as an athlete, I’ve watched his maturity from that freshman year when he was disgruntled that he didn’t get in a varsity game to the leader that he’s become today – it’s astounding.”

Vollmer said he learned from an early age to make an impact on a team in whatever way possible. Vollmer’s journey at St. X has grown significantly since being a freshman in 2022.

“We have our core values — ‘Men for Others,’ Vollmer said. “And I think just Bomber football is something special. And if you are a part of it you know what it means. And if not you can see it from an outside perspective. But, it’s a special thing that most people don’t get to experience.”

Specht said Vollmer may be in a category of his own within the St. X program the past two decades.

“I can think back to how talented Luke Kuechly was, and Luke was a great tight end for us and a great safety and a great linebacker,” Specht said of Kuechly, who is a 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

“I don’t know that he could’ve ever played quarterback. It’s really an interesting dynamic. And Daniel really loves pressure. He thrives under pressure.”

Vollmer, who was on the St. Xavier state championship lacrosse team this past spring, is looking forward to being on yet another center stage during Friday nights this season. A lot of his classmates are three-year varsity players.

“It’s going to be special,” Vollmer said. “I think it’s going to be fun to be back in RDI Stadium with all my brothers in the stands cheering us on and my brothers on the field ready to go to battle.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter