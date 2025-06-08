Watch Now
St. Xavier High School lacrosse team wins the Division I state championship

Bombers defeat Cleveland St. Ignatius 12-6 in Columbus
OHSAA
The St. Xavier High School lacrosse team defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius 12-6 in the Division I state final Sunday in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The St. Xavier High School lacrosse team is a state champion.

The Bombers defeated Cleveland St. Ignatius 12-6 Sunday afternoon in the Division I boys lacrosse state final at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

St. X led 4-2 at halftime on Sunday afternoon.

The Bombers (19-2) were led by several players including senior DJ Wojciechowski, who had three goals and two assists.

Senior Brian O’Connor along with juniors Daniel Vollmer and Spencer Stegbauer had two goals each.

Senior goalie Trent Yelton had seven saves.

Sunday marked the fifth state championship in program history. The other state championships include 2018, 2015, 2000 and 1997 for the St. X program.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association started to sponsor lacrosse in the 2016-17 school year.

