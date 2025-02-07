'Shocked if he doesn’t get in next year' | Luke Kuechly, Willie Anderson finalists for 2026 Hall of Fame class

CINCINNATI — There is a good deal of promise for Luke Kuechly’s Pro Football Hall of Fame chances in 2026.

A day after the St. Xavier High School graduate learned he wasn’t elected to the 2025 class, the St. X community is looking ahead with optimism.

“We’re very proud of Luke and we’re hoping he will get in soon,” St. X athletic director Tim Banker said. “His accomplishments speak for themselves.”

Kuechly, a 2009 St. X graduate, was one of seven finalists in the Modern-Era category of the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting this year. Kuechly and former Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson are among the automatic finalists (15 total modern-era players) for the 2026 class.

Kuechly was eligible for the first time this year but the voting results were just short of election.

“Obviously disappointing but he’ll be in there soon enough,” St. X football coach Steve Specht said. “I’d be shocked if he doesn’t get in next year.”

Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe were elected Thursday night. The enshrinement is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Canton.

Sharpe, the brother of Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, was selected from a second pool of five candidates that included the Seniors Blue-Ribbon Committee.

The class of four players is the smallest since 2005. It’s the 19th time in the hall of fame’s history a class has been composed of three or four enshrines since the first four-person class was chosen in 1970.

The list of 15 finalists this year from the Modern-Era category was cut to 10, then to seven before the final vote.

In that final vote, a maximum of five and a minimum of three individuals could’ve been elected to the new class, each needing 80% approval from the selectors, who could cast a ballot for five of the remaining seven.

Anderson, Kuechly, wide receiver Torry Holt and kicker Adam Vinatieri automatically advance to the finalist stage for the Class of 2026.

Kuechly told the Carolina Panthers website he is happy for the players who were elected Thursday night.

"It has been an exciting year or so getting to last night at Honors," Kuechly told the website. "I love the game of football, and seeing guys like Jared, who we all got to enjoy in Carolina, get in, and guys like Antonio Gates, that I played against as a rookie, was really cool. As well as seeing Eric and Sterling, two guys with great careers get in is what the Hall of Fame is all about. We will see what happens next year; we all know (former Carolina wide receiver) Steve (Smith’s) time is coming up."

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro player, Kuechly was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. He became the youngest player to win that defensive player of the year honor.

Kuechly, 33, also helped the Panthers reach their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

In April 2020, Kuechly was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Selected by the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that list included 52 players and two head coaches.

The former Boston College star was the ninth selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Panthers.

Kuechly earned every major position award in the nation during his Boston College career.

In 2011, he won the Butkus Award, the Lombardi Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was a two-time consensus All-American and three-time first-team All-American.

He was the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He led the nation in tackles as a sophomore (183) and as a junior (191). He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

A 2021 LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Famer inductee, Kuechly was instrumental in helping the Bombers win the Division I state championship in 2007. St. X completed its journey with an undefeated season (15-0).

Kuechly earned 277 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and one touchdown in his final two seasons at St. X, according to the LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame.

