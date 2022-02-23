MVCA's Melody Arnett 17 rebounds from breaking OHSAA single-season record

NEWTOWN, Ohio — Miami Valley Christian Academy High School girls basketball player Melody Arnett has an opportunity to break a single-season state rebounding record Wednesday night.

The senior 6-foot-5 center needs 17 rebounds in order to break the Ohio High School Athletic Association mark that was set by Hamler Patrick Henry's Peggy Hoops (526 rebounds) in the 1987-88 season.

MVCA plays host to Immaculate Conception Academy 5 p.m. Wednesday in what is scheduled to be the team's final game this season.

"It would mean a lot because coming from a small school that not many people have heard of — it would kind of help us, the program, grow," Arnett said. "It also proves that at least to me personally that hard work pays off and it's worth it."

Arnett, who has 1,008 career points, enters Wednesday's game ranked second nationally with an average of 23.2 rebounds, according to MaxPreps.

She admits she checks the MaxPreps website at least daily to see if there are any changes to the statistical rankings. But, ultimately, Arnett wants to complete her high school career with a win.

"It's just been a blast getting these final memories with my teammates," Arnett said.

Miami Valley Christian Academy senior center Melody Arnett averages 19.9 points and 23.2 rebounds this season. MVCA plays its final game of the season Wednesday night.

Although MVCA has received recognition due to Arnett's rebounding, coach Kristin Moser said the team isn't going to alter its strategy Wednesday night.

"We're not going to play any differently; we're not going to position her any differently," Moser said. "And she's just going to go out and do what she does. If that's enough for the record that's great and if it's not enough for the record then that's fine. It's a heck of a season."

Last week, Arnett grabbed a career-high 35 rebounds in a Division IV sectional tournament loss to Middletown Christian Feb. 15.

"Some of the guys on the guys' team were like, 'We've never gotten that many,'" Arnett said. "It's kind of cool getting recognition from your classmates and your peers."

Arnett, who has had 11 games with at least 20 rebounds, has a scholarship offer from Central State University and would like to play in college. She averages 19.9 points and 2.7 blocks along with 23.2 rebounds.

She said she has put a great deal of effort into her rebounding and conditioning this past summer and fall. Arnett ran 32 minutes on a NordicTrack and increased her time with a jump rope to improve timing for rebounds.

Moser is strongly convinced Arnett can play at the next level, saying Arnett is always concerned about her team first and foremost instead of personal statistics.

"If she had nothing other than her size and her work ethic that would be enough because she is willing and coachability," Moser said. "She's willing to work hard. She's tall. Right there I think is any coach's dream."

Arnett has also succeeded academically and has an interest in studying to become a biology teacher one day. She is involved in pep band, theatre and volunteers at her church.

"She's well-rounded," Moser said. "She's a good student. She's a good friend. She's a good teammate."

Basketball is a game that Arnett has grown to love over the years. Her dedication to the game has also taught life lessons beyond any stats.

"It kind of proved that I'm not just good at basketball because I'm tall but because I actually have talent in the game," said Arnett. "I've put in hard work to improve myself and to try to boost my team up."