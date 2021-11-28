Mount Notre Dame tied for second for most consecutive wins in Ohio girls hoops history

READING, Ohio — The Mount Notre Dame basketball team tied for second place for the most consecutive wins in Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball history Saturday night as the Cougars won their 74th consecutive game.

"That's pretty amazing," coach Dr. Scott Rogers said. "That's not something we even talk about. I think I've said this before — the kids are well aware of it. It's just not a focal point because a lot of players have been involved in that number. These players are worried about tomorrow night. It's one of those things that definitely when it's over I think we'll look back on it and say, 'Oh my gosh this was something you dream about it.'"

MND defeated Crown Point (Ind.) 56-41 at Brownsburg High School Saturday night for the Cougars' 74th consecutive win.

That ties the old Pickerington High School (1991-94) for second place in state history. Pickerington High School split into Pickerington Central and Pickerington North in the early 2000s.

Millersburg West Holmes won 108 consecutive games from 1983-87 and is the state record-holder.

That state record list requires a minimum of 50 consecutive wins and the postseason is included for that particular category. (There is also a state record list for consecutive regular-season wins).

Senior KK Bransford scored 25 points against Crown Point (7-1), the reigning Indiana 4A state champion. Junior Taylor Stanley added 10 points for the Cougars (2-0), the reigning Ohio Division I state champion.

The Cougars play Gahanna Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore High School in the Ohio Girls Basketball Report's Journey to the Tourney.

MND started its current win streak Jan. 17, 2019 when it defeated host Mercy McAuley 60-58. MND's most recent loss was to Centerville (70-56) Jan. 14, 2019.

RELATED: Mount Notre Dame High School basketball team ranked No. 1 nationally after state title

RELATED: MND basketball star KK Bransford chooses Notre Dame

