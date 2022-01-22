Mount Notre Dame High School coach Dr. Scott Rogers earns his 400th career win

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School basketball coach Dr. Scott Rogers won his 400th career game Saturday afternoon in the Cougars' 47-31 victory over visiting Cooper.

The milestone win allows Rogers to enter the Ohio High School Athletic Association state record book with 400 wins being a minimum requirement for the elite list.

Rogers has a 400-44 record in 19 seasons as a high school girls basketball head coach, according to MND athletic director Mark Schenkel.

Rogers, an Indian Hill resident, is the 47th girls basketball coach in state history to reach 400 career wins.

"The first thing that comes to mind is a lot of great, great players that just have embraced the culture of the program beginning with Mel's group," Rogers said in reference to former MND and University of Connecticut star Mel Thomas.

"It's still going, God bless them. They just have a passion for the program. We've had great coaches. (Assistant coaches) Sonny (Tudor) and Grayson (Fitzhugh) have been around a long time. That stability has really been phenomenal."

MND (17-0) are winners of 89 consecutive games - the second most in OHSAA girls basketball history.

Rogers, 63, is in his 15th season overall at MND. He is in his second head coaching stint with the Cougars.

The two-time Kenyon College All-American shooting guard and 1980 Indiana Pacers draft selection also coached at Indian Hill from 2008 to 2011 before returning to MND in 2013.

MND, the reigning Division I state champion, has won eight state girls basketball championships - the most in OHSAA history.

Rogers has led the Cougars to five state titles under his head coaching direction including 2004, 2006, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

"I think the kids are what keeps him going," Schenkel said. "I think he enjoys being around the kids. I think he enjoys developing the kids to see how far they've come from when they enter our program to when they leave our program."

The Cougars also won state titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009 under then-coach Dante Harlan.

MND is next scheduled to play at St. Ursula in a Girls Greater Catholic League game Tuesday night.

