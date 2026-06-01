Mount Healthy joins Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference in 2027-28 school year

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference announced Monday morning that it will add Mount Healthy High School as its newest member school starting in the 2027-28 school year.

The addition of Mount Healthy marks a significant step for the CMAC as it continues to grow opportunities for student-athletes, strengthen regional competition and build meaningful partnerships across Greater Cincinnati, according to a news release.

“The CMAC is excited to welcome Mount Healthy High School,” said CMAC Commissioner Josh Hardin in a news release. “The school athletic directors and board of control overwhelmingly supported them joining as full members. This partnership represents growth, opportunity, and a shared commitment to providing meaningful experiences for student-athletes both on and off the field. Mount Healthy’s tradition, leadership and community support will make them a tremendous addition to the conference.”

CMAC member schools approved the addition following the conference’s established membership review and voting process. The conference believes Mount Healthy’s participation will enhance scheduling opportunities, competitive balance and collaboration among member schools.

“We are honored and excited to join the CMAC,” said Mount Healthy athletic director Nick Khoury said in a statement. “Our student-athletes, coaches, families and community are looking forward to building relationships and competing alongside schools that value academics, athletics, leadership and student growth. We already play many of the CMAC schools in all sports, this made sense for Mount Healthy.”

The addition of Mount Healthy arrives during a significant period of growth and strategic planning for the conference, including ongoing discussions surrounding divisional alignment and competitive balance. The CMAC will begin formal alignment and scheduling discussions to prepare for Mount Healthy's integration into conference competition beginning in 2027-28.

Mount Healthy is a former member of the Southwest Ohio Conference.

The SWOC’s final full team sports school year occurred in 2024-25. Football competed as a conference sport in fall 2025 and will be in conference competition again this upcoming season.

The SWOC will be fully dissolved after this football season. The SWOC was established in 2012.

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