Mount Healthy beats visiting Taft 20-16 in WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The Mount Healthy football team won its third consecutive game Friday night, defeating visiting Taft 20-16 in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week.

The Owls entered Friday as No. 9 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings. Taft entered Friday night as No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings.

Mount Healthy senior QB Jahmeir Spain got the scoring started with a 24-yard touchdown pass to WR Jeremiah Sanders in the first quarter. Just a few minutes later, junior RB Karvis Davis scored on a 7-yard run to make it 14-0.

After a scoreless first half, Taft sophomore QB Monsanna Torbert connected with junior WR Nijia Hill for a 96-yard touchdown. Torbert then scored on a 2-point conversion, making it 14-8 in the third.

In the fourth, senior RB Raishawn Cotton scored what would be the game-winning touchdown for the Owls. Torbert was able to once again run it in for the Senators, with senior Jahvion Jarmon finding Hill for another 2-point conversion, but Taft would fall 20-16.

The top eight spots in each region at the end of the regular season host first-round playoff games in the playoffs starting Nov. 1.

Friday’s game was the first contest of a home-and-home series between Mount Healthy and Taft.

While hosted at Mount Healthy, the game was played with limited attendance Friday night — only parents and guardians of students as well as pre-approved adults were admitted after a Taft High School student was shot near the school shortly after dismissal Thursday afternoon.

Mount Healthy (3-1) plays at Fenwick Sept. 20. Taft (3-1) plays at Thurgood Marshall Sept. 19.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter