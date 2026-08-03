Moeller versus Princeton football game scheduled for Paycor Stadium Aug. 20

CINCINNATI — The Moeller versus Princeton football season opener is scheduled to be played at Paycor Stadium on Aug. 20.

The game will happen on Thursday of Week 1 of the Ohio high school football season at the home of the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:07 p.m., for the highly-anticipated non-conference matchup. The game is also scheduled to be televised on Spectrum News 1.

"To have an opportunity to take our school and Moeller down to Paycor Stadium - that's going to be an experience that students will remember for years to come," Princeton athletic director Joe Roberts told WCPO 9 Sports. "They'll look back - may not always remember the wins and losses - but they'll remember experiences they had. To be able to play in an NFL facility and to be embraced by the community and the City of Cincinnati. What's really exciting about this is how excited Paycor and the Bengals are. And to be able to say that for a high school student - that's going to be great."

Tickets are available at vikenation.org/tickets.

“This is more than a football game; it is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes, band members, cheerleaders, students, and the entire Princeton community to experience the excitement of Paycor Stadium,” Princeton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mari Phillips said in a statement. “Moments like this create memories that last a lifetime and truly reflect what we mean by Every Student, Every Opportunity. We are proud to see our Vikings take the field against Moeller on such a tremendous stage.”

While it is a neutral site game, Princeton will be the host for the purchase of tickets. All tickets will be digital. Tickets are $12 plus any processing fees. There will be no cash ticket sales at the gate. Digital tickets can be purchased at the gate.

Roberts said there will be a student pre-sale ticket available the Week of Aug. 17 leading into the game for Moeller and Princeton students. There will be an allotment of 1,000 tickets for both schools to sell at the $5 rate plus a processing fee for students. Eventually, all tickets will be $12 for the event. Parking around Paycor Stadium is $10.

The game had been on the schedule for 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Princeton. However, Princeton’s Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium is undergoing renovations this summer.

"The stadium renovations continue to progress," Roberts said last week. "Obviously that was a big factor in where we are now because we're just not going to be ready for Week 1 here which led us to an opportunity to play down there (at Paycor Stadium). But, we're getting closer. We have anticipation now to be back here Week 3. We're on the road Week 2 at Middletown and so we're on schedule today (July 29) to be back at Pat Mancuso Field/Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium for Week 3 with Colerain. So that's our tentative plan. Obviously everything changes on a day-to-day basis, week-to-week basis."

Hamilton County Commission Vice President Alicia Reese announced July 9 in a news release that a deal was nearing completion for a Princeton versus Moeller football game at Paycor Stadium in partnership with Hamilton County and the Bengals.

The Bengals play their second preseason game Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. against the visiting Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium.

But, for the second time in nine months, the NFL venue will host a significant high school football game - this time to kick off the season.

This is the third consecutive season that Moeller and Princeton will open the year against each other in football. The non-conference game winner receives the “King of Block” trophy.

Moeller has a 41-7 record against Princeton in the overall series, which dates back to 1965.

Moeller has won 19 consecutive games against Princeton, with its most recent loss in 1991.

St. Xavier defeated Elder 42-34 in the Division I, Region 4 final Nov. 21 at Paycor Stadium. The official attendance number was 22,374, according to Ohio High School Athletic Association Director of Communications Tim Stried.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association said July 1 that 708 schools will compete in 11-man football this upcoming season. Official practice began Aug. 1. The season's first Friday night is Aug. 21.

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