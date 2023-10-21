Moeller soccer team captures state record for most consecutive shutouts

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller High School soccer team set a state record Saturday afternoon with its 18th consecutive shutout of the season.

The Crusaders defeated visiting Aiken 10-0 in a Division I sectional second-round game. It was the second shutout this postseason.

"This journey has been incredible," Moeller coach Mike Welker said. "The buy-in from our players and parents is unlike any I've been around coaching high school. We are far away from our ultimate goal but could not be more proud of each of our guys for the effort they put in each day at training to get better than the day before."

Moeller (19-0 season record), ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division I state poll, has earned a shutout in 18 of its 19 games this season. Moeller has scored 80 goals and allowed just one goal.

The consecutive shutouts streak started when Moeller defeated Princeton 9-0 on Aug. 22. Moeller won the season opener against Walnut Hills 4-1 on Aug. 19.

Moeller passed Gahanna Lincoln (17 shutouts in 2006) for the state record for most consecutive shutouts.

"Accomplishing the state consecutive shutout record is extremely rare air and just goes to show the buy-in from our players to be defensive-minded first," Welker said. "We ask each member on the field to defend and it's not just our back line or goalkeeping. We have incredible senior leadership at center back and our center defensive midfield. When chances to arise, (senior goalkeeper Austin) Nowak has been there in goal to clean anything up."

Moeller is two shutouts away from tying Centerville for the state record for most shutouts in a season. Centerville had 20 shutouts in 1985.

Moeller's back four of senior Erick Warncke, senior Maddox Miller, senior Sterling Segal, sophomore José Stefano along with senior Mason Cooper and Nowak have started each game and have not allowed a goal as a unit.

Welker said the team has kept a perspective on its success as it continues this postseason.

"We are enjoying the moments we have had but know everything can change in our season in a blink of an eye," Welker said. "We work each and every day to improve and hope we can stay together as long as possible."

