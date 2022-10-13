Moeller RB Jordan Marshall thanks his offensive line during Montgomery Inn dinner

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Moeller High School junior running back Jordan Marshall's gratitude toward his offensive line goes beyond the credit he mentions in numerous media interviews.

Marshall's sincere appreciation for his teammates' blocking efforts helped to organize a Montgomery Inn dinner Wednesday night, just three days before one of the state's most significant games this season.

Marshall, along with two senior running backs and seven senior offensive linemen enjoyed a dinner together less than a mile from the school. Plenty of ribs were served. Smiles accompanied the plates.

But, most importantly, it was a time for the teammates to connect on a personal level beyond football.

"Our offensive line has been doing a fantastic job for us - both in the run game and in the pass game," Moeller coach Mark Elder said Thursday morning.

"And so Jordan wanted to do something there with taking those guys out. The seven senior offensive linemen and Jordan and the two senior running backs all went out and had some ribs and so forth. It was a neat deal and a very thoughtful thing for him to think of to do."

Tom Gregory, owner of Montgomery Inn, enjoyed the opportunity to host the players and has followed the team all season. Montgomery Inn has a longtime rapport with Moeller High School with a handful of current students as employees that Gregory says he "wouldn't trade for the world."

Gregory was impressed by the student-athletes and the leadership that Marshall showed among his teammates at the dinner Wednesday night.

"Jordan is a terrific young man," Gregory said. "Humble. It's such a great group."

Philip Lee/WCPO Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall has rushed for 1,024 yards and 18 touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns this season.



Marshall, a four-star player who is rated the No. 5 player in Ohio in the 2024 class by 247 Sports, has rushed for 1,024 yards and 18 touchdowns and has 13 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns this season.

But, he's the first to say he couldn't earn those statistics without the offensive line.

"Dude, those guys are special," Marshall told WCPO Sept. 30. "They work really hard at practice. They do whatever they can to get better. They ask questions on touchdowns. They do everything they can possible for us to win."

Elder said the team understands each week is a unified effort in all three phases of the game with or without an individual spotlight.

"I think that we've got a pretty good situation, a team-first situation right here," Elder said. "That is special because that always isn't the case for teams. There is a lot of 'I want to get mine' and 'I'm looking for the recognition' and things along those lines. I do think that this group has really bought into the reality which is so true when you are successful collectively there is enough praise and there is enough positive things to go around for each individual.

Moeller (8-0), ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division I state poll and No. 1 and No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps, plays No. 2-ranked Lakewood St. Edward (7-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Shea Stadium in Norwood.

Moeller, which has an 8-0 record for the first time since 2013, has unofficially clinched a home playoff game, according to Joe Eitel. But, the Crusaders aren't looking past this weekend. They know it will be a significant test as the regular season winds down.

"They were the Division I state champions a year ago," Elder said. "They're a really good football team so I think it's a great measuring stick of where we are right now as we are closing in on playoff time."

