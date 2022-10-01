Moeller captures GCL South title with emphatic victory over Elder

CINCINNATI — Everything seemed to go Moeller's way on Friday night at Nippert Stadium.

The state's top-ranked Crusaders defeated visiting Elder 42-14 to capture the Greater Catholic League South division title outright in front of an estimated 10,500 fans. It is the first GCL South title for Moeller since 2018.

"Just one of those I would've never predicted that in a million years that's how it would've gone because that's a good football team but everything kind of went our way tonight," Moeller coach Mark Elder said.

The Crusaders (7-0), ranked No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps, led 42-7 at halftime and had a running clock in the third quarter with a 35-point differential.

Junior running back Jordan Marshall scored a career-high four rushing touchdowns on 10 carries for 138 yards, including an 80-yard score. Marshall has rushed for 917 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

"I can't do this without my team and the o-line helped me accomplish that," said Marshall, who also scored four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) at Massillon Aug. 19.

Senior running back Alec Weeder had 13 carries for 108 yards including a 67-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Moeller led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Luke Dunn was 12 of 14 passing for 133 yards including a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior Josiah Love midway through the second quarter.

Moeller, which had 401 yards of total offense, capitalized on four Elder turnovers including two straight fumbles on kickoff returns.

"Obviously some things went our way with getting some takeaways," Coach Elder said. "The kickoff unit running down and getting two straight takeaways. That ended up making it a little bit lopsided."

Elder (5-2) scored in the first quarterback when senior quarterback Ben Schoster connected with senior Carson Browne, who made an outstanding catch in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown.

Junior Evan Meier scored on a 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for the Panthers, ranked No. 4 in the state poll this week.

Moeller plays at Cleveland St. Ignatius Oct. 7 while Elder travels to Roncalli (Ind.).

