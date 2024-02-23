Moeller junior Alex Kazanecki named the GCL South basketball player of the year

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School junior Alex Kazanecki was named Friday morning as the Greater Catholic League South division basketball player of the year.

Kazanecki, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged a team-leading 12.8 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds during the regular season for the Crusaders (22-1).

"I'm really happy for Alex," Moeller coach Carl Kremer said. "I appreciate the league coaches recognizing what difference he's made for us this year. He's really playing great basketball."

Moeller, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division I statewide media poll, has won 13 consecutive games. The Crusaders defeated Talawanda Thursday night in a first-round tournament game and will play Walnut Hills in the second round Feb. 27 at Fairfield (6 p.m. tipoff).

Kazanecki is one of three Moeller players on the GCL South first team. Seniors Noah George, a 6-foot-5 forward, and Eric Mahaffey, a 6-foot-4 guard, are also included for Moeller, which won the GCL South title outright Feb. 9.

Moeller senior guard Kyle Havens and Elder senior guard Drew Murphy were named the GCL South co-defensive players of the year.

Kremer said he's proud of the Crusaders' defensive effort, especially with the leadership of assistant coach Ryan Gulley. Moeller continues to improve overall as the tournament begins.

"I do believe we are ascending now," Kremer said.

Kremer was named the GCL South coach of the year. Kremer has earned 679 career wins and is eighth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time boys basketball career coaching wins list. Kremer is in his 34th season as Moeller's head coach.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Feb. 18.

Here is a look at the 2023-24 All-GCL South Basketball Teams:

First team

Player, school, grade, height

Noah George, Moeller, Senior, 6-5

Alex Kazanecki, Moeller, Junior, 6-4

Eric Mahaffey, Moeller, Senior, 6-4

Brady O’Connor, La Salle, Junior, 6-3

Jacob Wassler, St. Xavier, Junior, 6-11

Cam Williams, Elder, Junior, 6-2

Second team

Player, school, grade, height

Drae Arnold, La Salle, Junior, 6-0

Ryan Brass, Elder, Senior, 6-2

Kyle Havens, Moeller, Senior, 6-0

Tyler Johnson, Elder, Senior, 6-7

AJ McBride, Moeller, Senior, 6-5

Drew Murphy, Elder, Senior, 6-4

Donovan Waleskowski, St. Xavier, Junior, 6-5

Andrew Weber, St. Xavier, Senior, 6-0

Player of the year

Alex Kazanecki, Moeller

Co-defensive players of the year

Drew Murphy, Elder

Kyle Havens, Moeller

Coach of the year

Carl Kremer, Moeller

