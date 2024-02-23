Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Moeller junior Alex Kazanecki named the GCL South basketball player of the year

Moeller's Carl Kremer wins coach of the year honors for state's top-ranked team
Alex-Kazanecki.jpg
Hunter Ross
Moeller junior forward Alex Kazanecki was named Friday morning as the Greater Catholic League South division basketball player of the year.
Alex-Kazanecki.jpg
Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 10:00:00-05

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School junior Alex Kazanecki was named Friday morning as the Greater Catholic League South division basketball player of the year.

Kazanecki, a 6-foot-4 forward, averaged a team-leading 12.8 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds during the regular season for the Crusaders (22-1).

"I'm really happy for Alex," Moeller coach Carl Kremer said. "I appreciate the league coaches recognizing what difference he's made for us this year. He's really playing great basketball."

Moeller, ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Division I statewide media poll, has won 13 consecutive games. The Crusaders defeated Talawanda Thursday night in a first-round tournament game and will play Walnut Hills in the second round Feb. 27 at Fairfield (6 p.m. tipoff).

Kazanecki is one of three Moeller players on the GCL South first team. Seniors Noah George, a 6-foot-5 forward, and Eric Mahaffey, a 6-foot-4 guard, are also included for Moeller, which won the GCL South title outright Feb. 9.

Moeller senior guard Kyle Havens and Elder senior guard Drew Murphy were named the GCL South co-defensive players of the year.

Kremer said he's proud of the Crusaders' defensive effort, especially with the leadership of assistant coach Ryan Gulley. Moeller continues to improve overall as the tournament begins.

"I do believe we are ascending now," Kremer said.

Kremer was named the GCL South coach of the year. Kremer has earned 679 career wins and is eighth on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time boys basketball career coaching wins list. Kremer is in his 34th season as Moeller's head coach.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting Feb. 18.

Here is a look at the 2023-24 All-GCL South Basketball Teams:

First team
Player, school, grade, height
Noah George, Moeller, Senior, 6-5
Alex Kazanecki, Moeller, Junior, 6-4
Eric Mahaffey, Moeller, Senior, 6-4
Brady O’Connor, La Salle, Junior, 6-3
Jacob Wassler, St. Xavier, Junior, 6-11
Cam Williams, Elder, Junior, 6-2

Second team
Player, school, grade, height
Drae Arnold, La Salle, Junior, 6-0
Ryan Brass, Elder, Senior, 6-2
Kyle Havens, Moeller, Senior, 6-0
Tyler Johnson, Elder, Senior, 6-7
AJ McBride, Moeller, Senior, 6-5
Drew Murphy, Elder, Senior, 6-4
Donovan Waleskowski, St. Xavier, Junior, 6-5
Andrew Weber, St. Xavier, Senior, 6-0

Player of the year
Alex Kazanecki, Moeller

Co-defensive players of the year
Drew Murphy, Elder
Kyle Havens, Moeller

Coach of the year
Carl Kremer, Moeller

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More high school sports news:
OHSAA members to vote on proposal to allow schools to opt up to Division I 'He's going to leave quite the legacy': Lebanon hoops star one of Ohio's best Colerain names former NFL player Adolphus Washington as its defensive line coach

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.