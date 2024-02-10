Moeller High School basketball team wins the GCL South division title outright

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Moeller High School basketball team won the Greater Catholic League South division title outright Friday night on its home court.

The Crusaders defeated visiting St. Xavier 54-29 for Moeller's 11th consecutive win this season. Moeller outscored St. X 25-6 in the third quarter.

Senior Noah George scored a game-high 14 points to go along with three rebounds, two blocks and two assists for Moeller. Junior Alex Kazanecki added 12 points and eight rebounds. Senior Eric Mahaffey had nine points, six rebounds and two assists.

Moeller (20-1, 5-0 GCL South), ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Division I statewide media poll, concludes the regular season at La Salle Feb. 16. Friday night marked Moeller's 10th GCL South title (outright or shared) since the 2012-13 season.

Coach Carl Kremer earned win No. 677 Friday night, too. Kremer moved into sole possession of eighth place on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's all-time boys basketball career coaching wins list.

Kremer has a 677-178 record in his 34th season as Moeller's head coach, according to the school's athletic department.

Kremer passed former Delphos St. John's coach Bob Arnzen Friday night for No. 8 all-time on the state's all-time coaching victories list.

The OHSAA boys basketball sectional draw meeting is Sunday.

