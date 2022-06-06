Moeller High School wins its 10th state boys volleyball championship

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Moeller High School volleyball team is a back-to-back Division I state champion.

The Crusaders defeated Elder 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 on Sunday in the Division I state final at Pickerington Central.

It was quite the memorable postseason for the Crusaders.

Moeller defeated St. Xavier in the regional final and defeated Olentangy Liberty in the state quarterfinal. Moeller defeated Beavercreek in the state semifinal to set up a third meeting this season with Greater Catholic League South division opponent Elder.

Elder was ranked No. 1 in the season's final Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association state poll while Moeller was ranked No. 2. Elder defeated Moeller twice in the regular season.

Moeller proved to be victorious in the state final.

"This title was an emotional one," Moeller coach Lee Meyer said. "We were challenged in every match of the tournament. We took the long road winning the regional finals in five, the quarters and semifinals in five and ultimately the lessons we learned in those matches gave us the confidence we needed to compete against a very skilled Elder team."

The Crusaders (23-6) won their 10th state title in program history.

"I am beyond proud of this team and the life lessons we've learned throughout this season," Meyer said.

Greater Cincinnati swept the boys volleyball state championships on Sunday. Badin won the Division II state title earlier in the day.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced in January it will add boys volleyball and girls wrestling as emerging sports in the 2022-23 school year. As emerging sports, girls wrestling and boys volleyball will be administered like the OHSAA’s current 26 recognized sports.

With the addition of girls wrestling and boys volleyball, the number of OHSAA sports grows to 28, with 14 for girls and 14 for boys.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter