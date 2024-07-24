Watch Now
Moeller High School names Stefan Schroder as its new head lacrosse coach

Former Springboro head coach joins GCL South program
Moeller High School named Stefan Schroder as its head lacrosse coach on Wednesday.
Posted at 5:56 PM, Jul 24, 2024

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Moeller High School named Stefan Schroder as its new head varsity lacrosse coach on Wednesday morning.

“With a remarkable background as a player and coach, his passion for developing young athletes is set to lead the Crusaders to new heights,” the Moeller athletic department said in a statement.

Schroder brings over 15 years of coaching experience to Moeller having previously served as the Springboro head coach where he led the program to significant accomplishments.

“I want to thank (Moeller athletic director) Jonathan Hayes and the rest of the administration for this tremendous opportunity to lead the lacrosse program forward,” Schroder said in a statement. “I’m extremely excited to build upon Moeller’s rich lacrosse tradition in Ohio and beyond.”

Hayes said the Moeller community is looking forward to what Schroder can bring to the program.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Schroder to Moeller,” Hayes said in a statement. “His extensive experience and proven track record of success makes him the perfect fit for our lacrosse program. We believe that under his leadership, our athletes will not only excel on the field but also grow as individuals.”

Schroder, a Syracuse, N.Y., native, has lived in the Cincinnati for more than six years. He played college lacrosse including at Ohio State. He also played professionally.

He is the founder and director of Soul Lacrosse Academy in Dayton and Cincinnati. He lives in Springboro with his wife, Chelsea, and son, Michael.

